5 myths about salvation from the heat in which should not believe
Needless to sit under the air conditioner, drinking ice water and eating ice cream. The publication “Lifehacker” collected myths of salvation from the heat, in which people erroneously believe.
1. Cold air conditioner dangerous
Air conditioning does increase the risk of allergic and respiratory diseases, but by itself the cooled air is not to blame. Another thing that this is.
Scientists have long noted that people working in buildings with air-conditioning system, often suffer from colds than those who work normal ventilation. In addition, they often have irritation of the mucosa and skin, breathing problems, headache and fatigue.
And it’s not that they’re cold in the workplace.
Just the cooling part of the cooling system is a great place for bacteria growth. Microorganisms multiply in the vents, and their waste products fill the air in the offices and cause asthma, allergic rhinitis and pneumonitis.
And this is true not only for office buildings. Home air conditioning can spread allergens and harmful substances: dust mites, animal dander, mold and bacteria.
In addition, working air conditioning dries the air, which creates perfect conditions for viruses. Low humidity not only helps them to spread, but also suppresses the immune system, preventing our cells to fight harmful particles.
The cold can reduce immunity, but for that air conditioning should be set to a really low temperature. If you are not going to make a home freezer, this factor is unlikely to affect your health.
So, to avoid colds and allergic diseases, try:
- To clean the filters every two weeks. This is a simple operation that can be done independently. Just open the a / C cover, remove the filters, wash them with warm water and dry at room temperature.
- To consider buying an air purifier. Compact device removes dust, hair, mold and other flying stuff that may be the cause of your runny nose and a headache.
- To maintain a humidity of 40-60%. Buy a humidifier or try to improve the atmosphere in the room on their own.
2. Ice water helps to cool
On a hot day seems quite natural to drink cold water, and misted the glass of ice lemonade is associated with the highest bliss. However, cold drinks are not the best choice for extreme heat.
When you drink a glass of ice water, receptors in the mouth, esophagus and stomach to inform the brain that the temperature has dropped. You feel fresh, and thirst retreats.
But this effect is very short — only until the surrounding tissue will not heat drinking water.
At the same time in response to exposure to low temperatures the blood vessels constrict, which limits blood supply and causes the body to store heat.
Unlike cold drinks warm water (about 50 °C) does not prevent the body to cool itself. Moreover, it encourages sweating, so that you are cooled much more efficiently. Yes, a large number of sweat can be annoying, but it protects you from overheating and does not get heat stroke much more aesthetic side of the issue.
3. A cold shower is the best escape from the heat
Most comfortable we feel when the air is heated to 28 °C , but at the expense of thermoregulatory mechanisms can maintain a constant body temperature in a wider range — from +12 °to +48 °C.
Temperature control within the body occurs through the bloodstream. If we are cold, the blood flow to the skin is reduced, if hot, increases. Due to the evaporation of sweat increases heat loss to the environment, skin and blood, we chill and body temperature falls.
Because the receptors in the skin directly affect this mechanism, a cold shower brings relief, but interferes with thermoregulation.
Icy jets of water to stimulate the receptors tell the body that you cool. In response, the blood flow to the skin decreases, which reduces the loss of body heat. You step out of the shower back to hot room, but the receptors and still behave like you’re cool. This reduces heat loss and prevents your body to cool itself.
But the shower is not a bad idea, if it’s warm or at least cool. The water temperature is about 33 °C will refresh you and will not deceive the receptors in the skin, so that the body will be fully ready to continue to fight the overheating.
4. You need to drink only when I want
Because sweating is the only way for the body to cool itself in the heat we lose a lot of moisture. When the water in the body is not replenished, thermoregulation may fail, which will end up overheating and heat stroke.
It would seem that this should not be a problem, if you are in the desert. Wanted to drink — to fill the lack of fluid and sweat on. But not so simple.
In fact, the desire to drink is not the most reliable indicator of dehydration.
To thirst can influence the taste and availability of drinks, individual habits and characteristics. For example, older people are generally less thirsty, and therefore more risk to make dehydration in hot weather.
This is especially important if you do sports or are actively moving in the sun. During exercise, people often underestimate the loss of fluid through sweat, drink much less than needed to maintain water balance, and cease to feel thirst before you overcome dehydration.
Drink not less than 2.7–3 litres of water a day. Sweating, like during physical activity, a glass of water every 15-30 minutes.
But too much is too bad. Excess water reduces levels of electrolytes in the blood, which can result in water intoxication with symptoms such as headache, weakness and nausea.
Not to catch this condition, you should not drink more than 1 liter of water per hour. If during training on the street you drink 1.5 liters per hour, the next time you take a sports drink with carbohydrates and electrolytes. It will help to maintain water and electrolyte balance and prevent dehydration.
5. Ice cream — best food in the heat
Ice cream gives a feeling of freshness due to the cool sensation in the mouth, but it only works while you’re eating. As in the case with ice water, cold in the esophagus and the stomach to prevent your body to properly respond to heat and withdraw heat from the body to the skin surface. Moreover, after ice cream you want to drink.
Consumption of sweet provokes release of the hormone FGF21 in the liver, which then travels to the hypothalamus and causes thirst.
Finally, the metabolism of any nutrients provides extra warmth and slightly increases body temperature. And than high-calorie product, the greater this effect.
So if you don’t want to complicate thermoregulation, try to eliminate heavy food on hot days. Instead, lean on fruits, berries, melons and vegetables in addition to fiber and vitamins in them a lot of water that will help you to avoid dehydration.
In addition, you can try spicy food. Capsaicin — a substance that is contained in chili peppers, acts on receptors in the mouth and causes the body to excrete more sweat. But, as we know, is the best way of the body to avoid overheating.
bookmark