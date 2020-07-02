5 myths about the Sun and the creative writing course: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (July 3-5)
What: Course “7 mental disorders of our time”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
Read more: Mental disorders are one of the global health problems of our time. Only depression is 4.3% of the total morbidity. More than 260 million people are living with anxiety disorders. According to estimates by the who, the damage that mental disorder will cause the global economy to be $16.3 trillion between 2011 and 2030. On this course you will learn about some of them.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Who infect viruses”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
Read more: Viruses are not considered alive, but this does not prevent them from successfully hitting all living organisms. On how viruses infect plants, animals, and even each other, you will learn in this course.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Why the virus is so important to the evolution”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
Read more: Viruses accompany all groups of living things since the first organisms on Earth. They can be dangerous pathogens or beneficial symbionts, but we must not forget that they are still one of the most important factors of evolution. In this course you will learn how viruses increase genetic diversity of all living organisms and why they were so important in evolution.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “5 myths about the Sun”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
More info: This course debunks scientific myths and introduces readers to experts that explain common misconceptions. You will learn about the reasons why you have formed certain preconceived ideas about the Sun.
Cost: Free
What: Course “How does the placebo effect”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
Read more: Placebo — a substance with no apparent therapeutic properties that can be used as drugs to either mask the medication. The phenomenon of improvement in the state due to the use of such a drug is called a placebo effect. This effect can be traced in a number of mental diseases, pain syndrome, asthma, Parkinson’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, coronary heart disease and hypertension. In this course you’ll learn why substance acts.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “what determines human height”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
Read more: Growth is a linear increase in the vertical size of the body. Active growth occurs in puberty, then it slows down, and by the age of 25-30 stops. On this course you will learn what determines human height, what happens in the body when the body grows and why it happens.
Cost: Free
What: Why is the sky blue
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
Read more: the Sky really attracts people. We are looking into it, when we are happy and sad, we want to conquer it and learn to fly. In this course you will learn why the sky is blue and how the color turns out.
Cost: Free
What: the Course “Renewable energy sources”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
Read more: On the course you will learn about what is when the stocks of organic sources for the production of electrical energy (such as coal, oil, gas) end, and their use causes significant damage to the ecology of the planet. Consider energy conservation as one of the ways to reduce such emissions. Based on the you will be able to design energy-efficient house or other object only with the help of environmentally friendly energy sources.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Animation from A to z”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
More info: the Course “Animation from A to z” is a place where everyone can learn to create cartoons. Acquired knowledge will help each student to become a real animator and make your own cartoon. This will help them absolutely for free lectures by well-known Directors, writers, artists, and many others.
Cost: Free
What: a creative writing Course
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
Read more: Learn how to write well is easy. It takes desire, time and lots of practice. And is a good teacher. In this course you will learn how to come up with interesting topics, working with sources and experts to build a clear structure of the material, to create running headers and connections to texts, to write so that I wanted to read, to be more productive with the help of special tools and distinguish the author’s style from graphomania.
Cost: Free
