5 natural methods to fight headache
One can hardly find a person, who has ever been faced with severe headaches. In addition to traditional pain pills there are other, more natural methods of solving this problem.
Essential oil. Particularly effective oils of peppermint, lavender and rosemary. Science has evidence that they reduce the tension of the pain fibers involved in the process of migraines, and reduce inflammation. Don’t expect too much effect, but some relaxation to ensure that they are capable of.
Cold compresses. When you feel the onset of headaches, try to use a compress. A cold compress stimulates nerve endings in the face and scalp, which transmit signals to the brain about the temporary shutdown of pain receptors.
Ginger. Headache can also trigger unpleasant feeling in my stomach. Ginger tea in this plan will fully assist, it has anti-inflammatory effects.
Caffeine. The perfect reason to drink stronger coffee. Coffee constricts blood vessels in the head, which reduces the level of pain.
The acupressure. Traditional Chinese practice that helps to reduce the indicators of pain due to pressure on certain parts of the body. Some people helps pretty well, the other did not have the slightest effect.