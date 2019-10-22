5 natural ways to balance hormone levels
For the balancing of hormones meets the endocrine system, and their imbalance leads to serious complications like depression, obesity, hair loss and infertility. That is why it is important to maintain this balance by all means available.
Proper nutrition. Junk food disrupts the endocrine system. To avoid hyperactivity or lack of activity, you need to eat foods with lots of protein and fiber. Also reduce the consumption of carbohydrates and sugar. Dairy products with caffeine can cause hormonal imbalance since they do not have enough antioxidants, but there is enough of free radicals.
The weight control. Body weight depends on your diet, and the larger it is, the higher the risk of hormonal imbalance. However, these violations may result and lack of weight, reaching the level of pathology. All this negatively affects the metabolism and increases the performance of insulin and cortisol.
A regular physical activity. Workout in the gym or outdoors stabilize the bloodstream. And thanks to these lessons, the body increases the production of inflammatory hormones. Practice yoga exercises, aerobics and different kinds of moderate physical activity like yoga.
Reducing stress levels. When the body is exposed to chronic stress, it negatively affects the production of hormones. Especially increases the level of stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline, which are necessary for the fast reactions, that is, for a short time, but not for a long time. That is why it is extremely important to monitor the level of stress.
A healthy sleep. When we sleep, our body removes toxins and makes the cooldown of the most important hormones. With lack of sleep, hormone production is disrupted. Because of this, our body can become a victim of hormonal deficiency or harmful excess of hormones.