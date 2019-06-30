5 nervous habits that can ruin your health
Experts explain why you shouldn’t bite your nails, lick your lips often or chew gum. Even seemingly innocent habits, as it turns out, can ruin people’s health.
The habit of nail biting. If it is a daily habit, it is better not hesitating to start looking for ways that will help to do away with it. Dermatologists say that people who obkusyvanie nails or the skin around them, at risk to bring in microscopic wounds on the fingers of germs from the oral cavity and Vice versa to colonize the mouth from bacteria under the nails that can cause infection of the gums and throat.
Habit to wind the hair on the finger. Even if the hair is twisted slightly, they still feel the pressure. Over time, this can lead to root damage, hair loss, and infections of the scalp.
The habit of crunching the neck. Many people think that stretching movements of the neck, during which you hear the crunch, and help get rid of tension in it. But with regular repetition of such acts elastic tissue and ligaments in the arms and the cervical vertebrae can become hypermobile and more susceptible to injury.
Habit of biting lips. When people nibble lips or touching them with tongue, lick, they carry on the mucous membranes of the lips in the mouth with digestive enzymes. Because of the action of these substances may develop inflammatory processes up to the formation of fibroids that require surgical removal.
The habit to use the gum. In the composition of the gum is often present artificial sweetener sorbitol, which can give an unpleasant laxative effect. In addition, when chewing person swallow excess air, which increases the risk of accumulation of gases and bloating, including a very painful.