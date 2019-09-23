5 nutrients that are missing women at age 40
For 40 years the female body has time to transfer several diseases and often pregnant. These factors, as well as bad habits and poor diet lead to lack of vitamins and other nutrients.
Iron. Its lack is found in 40-year-old women the most. The main reasons for this lack is suffering a severe illness, blood loss, unhealthy eating habits or very poor nutrition. Doctors say: in the diet should be liver, beef, eggs, spinach, and broccoli. But the coffee women need to drink less and to drink tea sparingly. These drinks contain tannins which prevent iron absorption.
Vitamin D. In Russia, the lack of vitamin D is the actual problem, after all the Sunny days we have enough. As a result, almost 90% of Russians of Central lack of vitamin D in your body. To solve the problem, doctors recommend taking possible sun (10-15 minutes a day), and there are certain foods — fish, eggs, liver, sour cream, butter.
Calcium. This trace mineral is one of the most important women of 40 years. Its lack leads to deterioration of the bones, teeth, heart, and also increases the risk of fractures in menopause. Scientists recommend eating at least 3 dairy products a day is the only way to provide the body with necessary amounts of calcium.
Magnesium. Lack of magnesium leads to the development of increased anxiety, pain and cramps in the muscles. For women after age 40 often very familiar symptoms. To replenish stocks of magnesium, you need to eat nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables, dried fruits.
Vitamin C. Good women’s health when it is impossible lack of this vitamin increases the body’s resistance to viruses and infections. In addition, the vitamin C being an antioxidant that helps the body fight the effect of free radicals, and thus protects it against the development of cancer and extends to the young women. Look for vitamin need fresh fruit, sauerkraut, bell peppers.