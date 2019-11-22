5 nutrients that are needed for weight loss
For fast weight loss need to eat not only protein but also fiber, potassium, calcium and other minerals. Eating the right kinds of nutrients can be of great benefit and greatly simplify the task of losing weight.
Weight loss can be a very daunting task. You need to set specific diet and physical activity. Some people find it easier to lose weight because they have faster metabolism compared to others whose bodies react more slowly to a healthy diet and exercise. The slimming process usually takes three to six months.
Food is an important part of weight loss and maintenance of weight in normal. Many people know that a healthy weight and losing weight require the use of protein: this nutrient enhances metabolism and helps to curb your appetite important for preservation of muscle mass. But a balanced diet needs more than just protein in large quantity. There are a number of other macro – and micronutrients that should be included in the diet, slimming, accelerating fat loss.
Here are the nutrients, except protein, which the experts recommend to include in the diet for weight loss.
Dietary fiber (cellulose). Both soluble and insoluble fiber is important for weight loss and good health. Fiber helps to maintain hormonal balance, increasing the amount of beneficial bacteria in the gut. It is slowly absorbed and eliminates the frequent snacking, caused by hunger and supports good digestion, which is key to quick weight loss.
To foods rich in fiber include: whole grains, seeds and nuts, whole fruits, green leafy and cruciferous vegetables.
Potassium. According to experts, potassium is unfairly underrated nutrient, contributing to weight loss. Meanwhile, it is very important for muscle recovery after training and exercise. In addition, potassium helps to clear toxins from the body and to remove excess sodium, reduce bloating.
Foods that contain a lot of potassium is bananas, spinach, mushrooms, fresh potatoes, beets.
Calcium. In addition to strengthening bones and teeth, calcium also helps to prevent weight loss. Studies have shown that adherence to a diet rich in calcium, is associated with a decreased risk of obesity or of overweight.
Among the products, sources of calcium, experts distinguish dairy products: milk, cheese, some kinds of cheese, yogurt, etc. calcium is found in eggs, green vegetables, sesame seeds and flax, almonds and hazelnuts.
Magnesium. This trace mineral reduces bloating and swelling and also improves circulation, which is important for the energetic metabolism of fat. Magnesium may regulate insulin levels and, consequently, the level of blood sugar in people with obesity or overweight.
Foods rich in magnesium are green leafy vegetables, legumes, many nuts and seeds.
Omega-3 fatty acids. Studies have shown that omega-3 fatty acids help improve metabolism and increase the amount of calories burned during exercise or during physical activity. In addition, the inclusion in the diet of omega-3 fatty acids effectively reduces the feeling of hunger and appetite.
Choosing foods with omega-3, pay attention to fatty fish (sardines), walnuts, Flaxseed oil, soybeans.
Finally, experts give the following advice: in addition to adding these nutrients to the diet, it is important to drink enough water, as it is necessary to remove toxins and maintain a healthy metabolism.