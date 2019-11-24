5 nuts that are beneficial for athletes and active people
Quality specialist agricultural products talked about 5 of the nuts that are most useful for athletes and active people who experience daily intense physical exercise.
Specialist Catherine Cherdakova, said that most nuts are: walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios and Brazil nuts.
The expert said that athletes experience great physical activity, spend a large amount of energy, and it is necessary to fill not only from the point of view of calories, but the quality of food. In the nuts a lot of protein, vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids, so if it is not possible a full meal, snack well nuts will satisfy your hunger and fill the body with all essential nutrients.
“They contain high value liquid fats, which are dominated by unsaturated fatty acids (most fats are rich in hazelnut and walnut). Nut proteins are complete, contain all essential amino acids. Nuts are vitamins C, E, PP, B1, B2 and mineral substances — phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and iron. Also in the nuts quite a lot of fiber,” said Catherine Cherdakova.
Top 5 nuts for athletes
Walnut – rich in vitamin C.
Brazil nuts – in the composition is phosphorus, vitamin B1, and 6 nuts the caloric equal portions of steak.
Hazelnuts – contain less sugar than other types of nuts.
Pistachios – rich in iron and potassium.
Almonds – a lot of calcium and folic acid.