5 October you will be able to ride the subway all night (PHOTO)

Next weekend the Toronto subway to extend opening hours to make life easier for the visitors of Nuit Blanche 2019.

October 5, people from all over the city will gather for the annual festival of the arts, with the participation of hundreds of artists and will feature nearly 90 art projects, and this whole spectacle will end only on the morning of 6 October.

TTC extends the working hours of his regular night transport network of Blue Night Network of the whole metro system.

Line 1 Yonge-University will run all night between the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Finch, line 2 Bloor-Danforth will work all night from Kipling to Kennedy.

Line 3 Scarborough service will operate from Kennedy to Midland, with free access only from Scarborough Centre.

City service announced that individual or group tickets, purchased October 5, will be valid until 7 a.m. October 6.