5 of the most aggressive types of cancer: can we reduce their risk?
These aggressive types of cancer have very low survival rates. But there is good news: the doctors believe that with a healthy lifestyle, you can avoid about half of all cancers.
Some tumors can successfully resist therapy quickly and aggressively to grow or manifest only when they cannot be stopped. The list of such tumors — pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, brain cancer, blood cancer.
Pancreatic cancer: the tumor with the worst prognosis. The pancreas produces the hormone insulin for the metabolism of sugar in the blood and produces digestive juices. For both functions it is a special fabric. In the tissue, which produces digestive juices, develops the majority of malignant tumors.
Special insidiousness of this cancer is that in a long time malignant cellular changes in the pancreas does not give symptoms, and the tumor usually is detected only at a late stage.
Survival: carcinoma of the pancreas had the lowest survival rate among all cancers – five-year milestone achieve only about 9 percent of patients.
The risk factors are avoidable: Smoking and passive Smoking, obesity, and type 2 diabetes.
Liver cancer: painless lump. In many cases, cancer in the body develops from cirrhosis of the liver, and chronic inflammation of the liver caused by the hepatitis b or hepatitis non-alcoholic fatty liver, can also cause cancer.
First signs of liver cancer often appear only at a late stage of the disease, which limits the options for possible treatment. Classical chemotherapy with her strong toxins may not be suitable for diseased liver. Operation is possible only in case if there is enough healthy tissue in the body, and in three of four cases, liver cancer cannot be removed surgically. In carcinomas of the liver after successful initial treatment, the tumor often reappears.
Survival: five-year survival for cancer of the liver is an average of 12 percent.
Risk factors that can be avoided: consumption of alcohol, toxic substances, drugs.
Lung cancer: increasing incidence in women. The tumor in the bronchus or lung tissue is one of the most common types of cancer. About 80 percent of patients have a diagnosis of non-small cell lung cancer, 20 percent suffer from small cell lung cancer.
The initial stage of lung cancer does not cause much change and discomfort. Therefore, it is in many cases detected later, which in turn leads to a lower probability of recovery. This is especially true for small cell lung cancer, which quickly grows and spreads: most patients are diagnosed at the fourth stage of the disease.
Survival: five years after diagnosis survive 15% of men and 20 percent women.
The risk factors are avoidable: Smoking, exposure to exhaust, dust, smog.
Brain cancer: rare and deadly. There are several subtypes with very different cure rates. For example, in children there are some tumors that are different from adults. The cure rates reach more than 90 percent. In adults, the most common brain tumor is the most aggressive glioblastoma.
Survival: five-year survival rate for all brain tumors is just over 20 percent, but for glioblastomas forecasts are much worse: the average survival time is 15 months from the date of diagnosis.
Risk factors that can be avoided: for tumors of the brain, the lifestyle factors are not affected.
Blood cancer: acute form is more aggressive than chronic. In leukemia, immature blood cells reproduce out of control. If a lot of them, they crowd out healthy blood cells. There are acute and chronic leukemia. The acute form is a sudden disease, which can lead to death within a few weeks, while chronic leukemia is much slower. For blood cancer the typical high risk of relapse.
Survival: if the disease is diagnosed in childhood, the chances of five year survival is greater. In adults, the acute forms of leukemia have a very poor prognosis.
Risk factors that can be avoided: the way of life is not affected by the leukemia. X-rays or radioactive rays likely contribute to the formation.