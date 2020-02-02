5 of the most beautiful restaurants in the US where you can celebrate Valentine’s Day
Approaching Valentine’s Day, if you want to please your second half an unforgettable gift, there is nothing better than a romantic dinner with a stunning view. The United States is home to some of the most beautiful restaurants in the world, from quirky cafes to taverns on the rocks. Publishing Only in Your State put together a list of the most beautiful restaurants in the country where you can celebrate the most romantic holiday of the year.
1. The Marine Room (2000 Spindrift Dr., La JOLLA, CA)
Watch the tides of the Pacific ocean in this magnificent restaurant, which is located right on the waterfront and offers delicious dishes, unlike anything you tried before. The Marine Room is an unforgettable place to watch the sunset while immersed in all — from seafood to French cuisine — among the serene, sophisticated beauty of the elegant restaurant.
2. The Bay House (799 Walkerbilt Rd., Naples, FL)
This unique restaurant offers a modern chic with rustic beauty feature, complete with nautical touches and some of the most beautiful dining patios, imaginable. When you read the menu, full of seafood and other creative dishes, you will enjoy beautiful waterfront views and sense of serenity. The Bay House will surely raise your vacation in Florida to a whole new level.
3. Mattie’s at Green Pastures (811 W Live Oak St., Austin, TX)
Arriving at Mattie’s at Green Pastures, you can just feel that it is a step back in time. Located in a Victorian house built in 1895, the restaurant is filled with charm, elegance and greenery. The menu includes various classic southern cuisine from smoked salmon to fried green tomatoes.
4. Jack Rose (2031 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, Louisiana)
Jack Rose will strike you with its luxurious chandeliers, luxurious but cosy décor and undeniable vintage charm. With an impressive menu full of delicious Cajun-Creole, this restaurant will quickly become a new favorite.
5. Manhatta (28 Liberty St., 60th Floor, new York, new York)
As the name implies, this incredible snack offers unrivalled views of Lower Manhattan. Located at a height of 60 feet (18.2 m), Manhatta raises fine cuisine to a whole new level — literally. Feast your eyes on new York, considering the delicious menu of amazing dishes, including risotto with mushrooms and striped bass. Enjoy a soufflé of hazelnut, before a last look at the city lights.
Different
restaurant
Educational program
in СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark