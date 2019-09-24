5 phrases men, hinting at the imminent end of a relationship
Love is one of the most confusing emotions that are known to mankind ever. This feeling is called complex because it can not really define him. Manifestations because many. It depends on the relationship to this phenomenon. Some put love in the first place, others are simply not able to show any emotions.
And how to notice that you no longer love. Sometimes very difficult to understand, because love is often blind. Loving, we overlook obvious signs that we have fallen out of love. We don’t hear important phrases that hint about this fact.
In this article we will present you the phrases that will tell you of one who has ceased to love you.
1. I really love you.
At a glance, will seem like a joke. You ask how can a loving person not to tell you this phrase. Yes, you are partially right. Here everything lies in the word “do”. If a guy says he loves you, and that is love. But when he adds the word really, it does not mean anything good. He’s like this he convinces himself in that.
2. Do what you want.
This phrase means that you become indifferent to him. It no longer cares what you do for a living. If a guy loves, he will be interested in you and will support in any situation.
3. You’re exaggerating.
If your man makes you feel guilty, he will emphasize it that way. If you are complaining about him on some problem, and he says that you are too fixated on that, then he no longer love you.
4. Find someone else if you don’t like.
If he says so, he wants you to leave. If he loved and appreciated, he would not refer you to another.
5. That’s your problem, not mine.
If he’s not interested in your problems, he’s huge. Loving man to care and / or problems favorite. He tries to help her in solving them.
It is important to know that this is not a clear indication that he stopped loving you completely. But the fact that these phrases already alarming, you need to know. So you have to be attentive to them in order to save the relationship. It is often necessary to talk with a partner to talk straight, not hints. Without it love dies.