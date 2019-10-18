5 phrases that categorically it is impossible to say at the interview
Try not to use these phrases during an interview, not to deprive yourself of the chances of successful employment.
“My current company is terrible”
Your boss can be a real monster, and the office to be in a creepy industrial area. But if you want to find a good job, in any case at the interview, don’t complain it will just hurt your chances to get away from those intolerable conditions. No one wants to hear negativity or moaning about how you feel bad. Try to turn your feedback into a positive: it is better to tell about the experience of overcoming difficulties, says Asia One.
“Can we reschedule today’s meeting?”
Time each person is valuable — not just yours. Therefore, if there is no real force majeure situation, do your best to avoid requests for changes to assigned interview time. Changes in last-minute show not only the lack of dedication, but the impression of disinterest in the job or company. Being late applies here, so if you understand that you do not have time to meet, immediately without a moment to email a message or a letter of explanation and apology.
“If I don’t get the answer until Friday, I will accept the other offer”
Of course, waiting for a response from the company can be extremely tedious. And yet: an attempt to deliver an ultimatum in a passive-aggressive way will never work. If you are choosing between two companies and you need to make a decision, write an email. Explain in simple words what is the company for you is preferable, but you’ll really appreciate a prompt response if possible.
“I can start anytime, but I have a vacation soon”
Yes, you can’t choose when you will be invited for an interview. But the employer is not ready to hear what the candidate is going on vacation immediately after proceed to new responsibilities. This may persuade him to a decision not in your favor. Think about whether you can move the rest to another time If you are determined to go on vacation, then, it may not be the best time to job search.
“I wanted a higher position, but still satisfied with this”
If you are invited for an interview, it is likely because the recruiter considered you a suitable candidate for this vacancy and the company. Of course, everyone wants career development. The recruiter also expects to see a contender energetic and purposeful. But no one wants to think that the candidate sees its role only as a pit stop. Why a company employee who decided to make a temporary respite? Such applicants will rush to resign if he did not offer improvement. Or he’ll find something more suitable.