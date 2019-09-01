5 phrases that will help to melt a man’s heart
For any men it is important to know and to feel needed. Like women, men like praise and compliments, which add to the strong floor of self-confidence and increase their self-esteem.
Well-chosen words and phrases, bring a man to a woman is getting closer and closer and after a while, it becomes a “dependent” of that which sees him as a fullback, prop and support.
Phrases and compliments for men
To melt the hearts of the representatives of the stronger sex is not so difficult, just from time to time give to understand how great its importance, but everything should be in moderation. You can use phrases that will please any man:
1. “I miss you and think about you.” This phrase, the woman makes clear how important her partner, and periodically reminds of itself. Not sure to be Frank every day, several times a week will be enough.
2. Any phrase extolling man sexually. For example, “You’re the first one who made me so happy”, “You were amazing”. Such phrases will not remain without attention.
3. “Only with you I feel safe.” Every representative of the stronger sex wants to be courageous and know that his woman sees him as a defender.
4. “I’m proud of you and will always be there”, “I believe that you will succeed and support you in everything.” A man who feels concern and support, especially in moments of failure, will always appreciate and adore the woman.
5. “I’m so happy you’re around and care about me.” After this sentence the woman are enthusiastic to take care of and the woman. He knows he is trying in vain.
It is important not to withdraw into yourself, and to speak on topics that concern both partners. Men are more often inclined to stealth, it’s harder for someone to open up and to confide in, so you should always choose the right words and phrases to that particular situation.
The best feminine qualities
Men must feel themselves conquerors, but not Vice versa, otherwise lost all interest in the woman. By their nature, the fair sex a little tricky, but do not forget about such qualities:
· naturalness and ease that instantly attract men. Must be a happy medium, too defiant behavior only pushes;
· kindness, which is a for men gift and a kind of “promotion” on the part of women;
· the development of intellectually, because the girl who does not develop fully, will be of interest to man;
· well-groomed and neat appearance.
Other qualities that are valued by men is honesty and openness, plays an important role and having a sense of humor. To win the heart of a man, a woman needs not only to work hard and constantly improve, but also to be a “Muse” for the elect.