5 polite phrases that instantly disarmed rude people
Believe me, you always have the opportunity to stand up for yourself without going over the rudeness and keeping control of the situation.
Unfortunately, as we would not want to live in a world devoid of rudeness and insults, none of us can avoid either. And what’s worse, often we hear a harsh word from those people from whom would expect this in the least.
When we are faced with someone else’s rudeness, each time we experience the temptation to say something equally rude and offensive. But if you do so, we are losing the battle before it began, after all, go to loggerheads, which can leave the relationship with this person and a stone.
So, here are 5 phrases that you can respond to someone else’s rudeness, and that will help you to achieve just that.
Phrase No. 1: “Thank You!”
Often, when someone is rude to us, he does it in order to cause some negative reaction. These people are called energy vampires, and they literally blossom, sharing with you the negative. So why did you give them what they want this unpleasant man?
A good way to avoid this is to just to listen to him, to say “thank you!” to turn around and go home. By doing this, you acknowledge that you have heard of this man, so he will have no reason to accuse you of rudeness. But at the same time given to understand that his words will not hurt you, and you are not going to engage him in an altercation.
Yes, when you are stunned by someone’s sudden rudeness, it can be quite difficult, but over time if you constantly practice this, you will find that more and more retain control over such situations.
Phrase No. 2: “And what you want to hear in response?”
It’s pretty easy and simple method to expose the source of a kind of mirror in which he sees himself and at the same time remove the pressure of his rudeness.
This question often causes a person to think seriously about what he just said and why he did it. But really, what was he going to achieve this? To piss you off? Shame? Or something else?
It is highly likely that he didn’t find an answer to this question — so for you it would be the perfect opportunity to challenge him to a Frank and rational discussion of the reasons for his rude behavior and what he really wants from you.
Phrase number 3: “What makes you say such words?”
This question allows you to give importance to the feelings or opinion of the interlocutor, at the same time letting him know that you are not going to unconditionally accept them as his own and take his side just because he presses on you.
By using this phrase you show the rude person that I feel empathy for it. As a rule, he does absolutely not expect, and this brings balance, creating a chink in its armor of rudeness.
Maybe he just had a bad day. Perhaps you, unwittingly, did something that greatly offended him, and forced him to go on the attack. You’ll never know for sure unless you ask.
But if your partner will be unable to give an adequate response, you can consider it confirmation that his hostility has much more to him than to you.
Phrase No. 4: “Why are you always so negative?”
If you find that you are constantly faced with rudeness on the part of man, that question is a great way to understand that the problem is on his side.
Often rude people trying to get interlocutors to think that the problems between them lie only on the side of his victims, although in reality the roughness is only an outward manifestation of his internal problems.
Move the attention to where it should be — on your abuser. Push him on a path that will help him deal with his own hostility.
Phrase number 5: “let’s talk about this tomorrow.”
If someone’s rudeness caused in you a strong emotional reaction, there is nothing to be ashamed of. Shame that can only be a situation in which you will allow these emotions to rile you up in such an extent that will say or do something you’ll regret.
If your desire to get nasty in response becomes too strong, then perhaps it would be best to take a step back to cool off.
This phrase not only can prevent the rudeness from your side, but forces the caller to think about what he had said in the peace and quiet. He expects an emotional response, and in response to receiving a kind of mirror in which to see their own, often ugly face.