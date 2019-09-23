5 products that perfectly replaces fatty meats
Fatty meat products can harm the human body — a fact repeatedly proven by scientists. However, don’t always have to revel in such dishes. They have a worthy alternative. What products will be a good replacement for fatty meat will be discussed in our material.
Lean meats
Meat is primarily protein source. If fatty meat harms the body, it is logical to replace it with low fat varieties. An alternative would be rabbit, chicken, Turkey, beef. Of course, even these types of meat is meatier pieces, for example, chicken thighs contain more fat than breast.
Fish
Cod, perch, hake, sea bass, Dorado is a great alternative to fatty meat. The use of such a product is primarily omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids.
Egg white
Fatty meat you can always replace egg Protein. It is a good source of protein, moreover easy to digest. Thanks to this ideal for a light snack and poslediplomnogo time.
Bean products
Protein can be plant. In this case, it is ideal bean products. These include lentils, beans, peas and others.
Low-fat cheese
Low-fat cheese will be a good alternative to fatty meat. They have Protein, casein contains amino acids needed by the body.
Medikforum