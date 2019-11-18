5 products that will get rid of bloating
After a meal we often feel mild bloating or gas, especially if you eat legumes, dairy products or cabbage. Conditional norm gas 1 liter, but often this figure may reach 3 litres. And then we experience so much discomfort. These 5 products will help to calm the stomach.
Ginger tea
Tea from fresh ginger root – a good thing for immunity, but not only. This drink copes well with excessive flatulence, and nausea and many other problems of the gastrointestinal tract.
In order to prepare ginger tea, enough to brew with boiling water a teaspoon of grated ginger.
Mint tea
The menthol contained in the mint improves digestion. Peppermint as a remedy against flatulence used in ancient times. Besides, peppermint tea possesses one more useful property – suppresses sugar cravings.
Parsley
Parsley contains enzymes and phytonutrients that aid digestion. The second property is easy as many as action.
Yogurt
A large number of bifidocultures allows you to quickly silence “raging” the intestines. By the way, useful cultures in yogurt, even more than in yogurt.
Watermelon
Watermelon contains large amounts of water and potassium – this trace element is able to prevent the formation of gas.