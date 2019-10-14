5 products, which mistakenly attributed the property of causing excess weight
Trying to lose weight, people often exclude these products from the diet. But nutritionists have pointed out that they wrongly credited with the ability to cause the appearance of excess weight.
Potatoes. Many believe that potatoes can be fat. But there’s the potatoes you need. In its rind a lot of useful substances — antioxidants, potassium, fiber. A specific type of starch contained in potatoes, improves digestion and accelerates metabolism. However, all this refers to boiled in their skins or baked potatoes – in which no oil is used and without the dense high-calorie sauces.
Pasta. Nutritionists have concluded that pasta made from durum wheat, will not lead to a rise in excess weight if consume them in the amount of not more than 200 grams and no fat gravy.
Bananas. One eaten banana day weight just will not increase, if people in General don’t overeat. Do not forget that bananas are source of potassium and fiber, thanks to which a long lasting feeling of fullness, reminded the experts.
Popcorn. Popcorn has many vitamins, minerals and polyphenols, which are powerful antioxidants that protect the body from inflammation and aging. The main thing – to eat popcorn without caloric accompanying components, sugar, caramel.
Chocolate. Bitter chocolate with cocoa content in the range of 75% are allowed to eat in fairly large quantities – up to 100 grams a day. However, eat it in this volume impossible. This product effectively reduces the feeling of hunger, quickly produces satiety. To excess weight with such a property, it will not lead.