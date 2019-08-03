5 reasons every day to eat apples
Recently, scientists have found that one Apple contains 100 million bacteria, many of which are useful. And here’s another 5 reasons daily use of these wonderful fruits.
Prevent senile dementia. Apples protect neuron cells against oxidative stress, thereby reducing neurotoxicity. And this is very important for the prevention of dementia.
Reduce the risk of strokes. The researchers found that daily Apple consumption greatly reduces the risk of stroke. It is a dangerous violation of cerebral circulation, often resulting in irreparable consequences.
Can prevent obesity. Apples are Packed with fiber, which increases the feeling of satiety for a longer period and prevent overeating. And it is excellent prevention of obesity.
Reduce the risk of diabetes. Due to the presence of polyphenolic antioxidants, apples are linked with reducing the risk of one of the most common metabolic disorders of diabetes.
Help to fight with asthma. As mentioned above, apples are rich in antioxidants. And these nutrients protect the lungs from oxidative damage, which is very important in the fight against asthma.