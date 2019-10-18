5 reasons not to refuse flu vaccine
The refusal of an influenza vaccination can result in the trouble. Every year hundreds of thousands of people in different countries die from a disease that the majority of Russians consider trifling.
Reducing the risk of influenza. Vaccines do not protect against the flu 100%, but in many cases, reduce the probability of development to 50%. Remember that in some patients the disease can lead to serious complications, hospitalization and many other troubles.
Reducing the risk of related diseases. Common symptoms of influenza are fever, fatigue, muscle aches and cough. Sometimes they are joined by a headache, sore throat, vomiting and diarrhea. Particularly hard flu occurs in children. In some cases, the disease could trigger a deadly pneumonia. The flu weakens the immune system, which increases the risk of developing bacterial, fungal and viral pneumonia.
Protection for unborn children. In 2018, the American researchers have proved that influenza vaccination of pregnant gives extra protection for their children against the disease. Antibodies in the female body transmitted to the child, they protect him from getting the flu after birth.
Reducing the severity of the disease. If you have encountered the flu after vaccination, the vaccination will help to move it much more easily. After the vaccine, the body produces antibodies that allow the immune system to fight the disease.
Office other illnesses from the flu. Adding flu to chronic diseases such as diabetes or COPD, can be deadly. They weaken the immune system, and flu even harder it hits. Weak immune system — the risk of organ failure and death.