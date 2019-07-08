5 reasons to have a drain
One of the available summer fruits – plums – good for health in many ways.
You can bring at least five reasons that may encourage more often is plum.
A lot of vitamins. Fruits contain a number of vitamins and minerals that improve the condition of the different body systems. So, in the sink there are potassium and magnesium – the best nutrients to improve heart function, as well as B vitamins and vitamin PP, useful for vessels, nerves, and organs of vision.
Protects against atherosclerotic plaques and blood clots.Consumption of plums helps excretion from the blood vessels of excess cholesterol, what will happen in the prevention of atherosclerotic formations. In addition, the drain, thanks to its richness in vitamins, has the property to stimulate the synthesis of red blood cells and therefore very useful for people with anemia. Also contained in the sink substances, improve circulation and prevent blood clots.
Useful for urological diseases. Due to the high content of potassium in the discharge of its consumption stimulates the excretion from the kidneys, excess salt and fluid, which makes this fruit very useful in diseases of the kidneys and urinary system.
Strengthens the muscles. Loss of muscle tone is one of the typical markers of aging. People who eat a plum, to help their muscles grow and become stronger. Potassium, which so many in the sink, stimulates the transmission of nerve impulses neuro-muscular junctions, which stimulates the activity of muscle tissue in the body.
Sweet but dietary. Drain can substitute for sweets, but, unlike desserts, contains vitamins and fiber and low in calories. Doctors recommend eating a plum the people with the problem of excess weight and metabolic disorders, as well as those who want to preserve the shape.