5 reasons why eating apples is useful every day
Daily consumption of apples can significantly improve health: these fruits contain about 30 vitamins and minerals, as well as 150 active ingredients. Especially useful apples for the cardiovascular system.
Apples are rich sources of vitamin C. One large Apple weighs about 200 grams can cover almost a third of the daily requirement for vitamin C. Particularly useful in this regard, according to experts, are the local varieties. Ripe apples collected in the region of residence of the person contain considerably more minerals than harvested green and shipped from far off places.
In addition, apples are full of minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and iron .
Apple pectin – a medicine for the intestines. Pectin is a soluble fiber, and apples in it very much. The use of Apple pectin for the body is invaluable: like a sponge, it collects waste products, toxins from the intestinal wall and then gently removes them, but also rids the body of excess cholesterol, heavy metals ions, pesticides. In addition, Apple pectin promotes growth and reproduction of useful intestinal flora of bacteria, normalizes the stool, and reduces appetite by slowing down the process of digestion, thereby helping the person to control the volume of food and lose weight.
Apples reduce the risk of cancer. Due to the substances the flavonoids and carotenoids contained in the pulp of apples have antioxidant properties, that is helping to reduce the risk of cancer.
Improve the condition of blood vessels and protect from aging. Apples contain substances anthocyanins – pigments from the group of flavonoids. Especially a lot of them in the red apples. These substances support in the form of our vessels, as well as associated free radicals, which create oxidative stress and cause the body’s cells age prematurely.
In addition, the red apples, a lot of polyphenolic compounds, which reduce blood pressure and have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.
Prevent the development of diseases of the bronchi and lungs. Apple consumption slows age-related deterioration of lung function, as evidenced by the results of a study published in the journal European Respiratory Journal. Scientists have found that fans of apples less likely to suffer from diseases of the bronchi and lungs. In addition, they accelerate the recovery of lung tissue after people quit Smoking.
Apples as a home remedy treatment.
- Apples effective for diarrhea, for this you just need to grate and eat raw Apple peel.
- Apple in the morning can also help with morning sickness during pregnancy.
- In infections of the throat, we recommend taking Apple cider vinegar: for this you need to mix a glass of hot water (about 300 ml) with a tablespoon of honey and a teaspoon of Apple cider vinegar.
- Apple tea helps with nervousness. Just slice the Apple, cover with hot water, cover and steep until cool.