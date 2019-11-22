5 reasons why milk is NOT needed by the body
The theory about the benefits of milk in enhancing health is disputed by many scientists. Why did they believe that milk does not help to make the body stronger?
Intolerance. According to the American College of Allergy, asthma and immunology (ACAAI), more than half of children with food Allergy before the age of 1 year are allergic to cow’s milk. Among adults, approximately 65% are lactose intolerant, i.e. their body can’t digest the key, the sugar (lactose) found in milk and other dairy products.
“Consumption of dairy products may lead to emergence of signs and symptoms, including acne, indigestion, gases and bloating”, say the experts.
But to give up milk, say experts, may be the right solution even for those people who do not suffer from milk allergies
The risk of cancer. Studies show that dairy products increase the production of a hormone called insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1), which promotes the development of cancer in humans. In particular, a high level of consumption of dairy products correlates with an increased (by as much as 50%) risk of prostate cancer.
Does not protect against fractures. Milk contrary to popular belief does not reduce fracture risk: for bone strength is not so much the calcium as vitamin D3, according to experts. There is evidence that low consumption of dairy products is associated with a low risk of osteoporosis.
Harm the intestines. The consumption of dairy products can destroy healthy bacteria living in the intestines, which may impair its ability to absorb nutrients and thus weakens the immune system.
Is not irreplaceable. Vitamins and minerals contained in milk can be easily found in other foods including fish, vegetables and eggs. Thus, the rejection of milk will not harm the body, say the opponents of this product.