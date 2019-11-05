5 reasons why you Wake up in the morning with a headache
Headaches in the morning can have many different causes: migraine, syndrome sleep apnea, grinding the teeth, alcohol and serious illness. Headaches are typically caused by a specific trigger, and none of them should not be underestimated.
Often the cause of headaches is becoming too small amount of fluid consumed during the day or lack of sleep. But, sometimes, unpleasant heavy head in the morning, there are more serious grounds.
Migraine. According to Jennifer kriegler, physician, Cleveland centre, headache, the period of the day between four and nine o’clock in the morning is a morning migraine. During these hours the body produces fewer endorphins and enkephalins – substances that act as natural painkillers. In addition, in the early morning hours released increased amounts of adrenaline. It increases blood pressure, and may experience headache.
The sleep apnea syndrome. Syndrome sleep apnea causes people to repeatedly interrupt the breath. The consequence of these interruptions in breathing during sleep becomes hypoxia and increased pressure, which develops and headache.
Many studies confirm the relationship of sleep apnea with strokes, heart attacks, hypertension, cardiac arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation ischemia. To determine by yourself at sleep apnea is difficult, but its characteristic symptom is the fatigue that is felt despite long sleep.
Gnashing of teeth. Teeth grinding during sleep may lead to tension in the temporomandibular joints that connect the lower jaw to the skull near the ear. Often this feature is implicit to person, it can have many negative health effects. For example, it may lead to changes in position of the jaw and tension that can cause headaches.
The consumption of alcohol. Alcohol contains compounds that may interact adversely with neurotransmitters in the brain and cause headaches or even migraines. In addition, alcohol is a diuretic and contributes to dehydration, acting as an additional factor of headaches.
Serious illness. In some cases, there is the possibility that a headache is something serious- for example, a brain tumor. People with brain tumors often Wake up with headaches early in the morning as it reaches the highest pressure of the cerebrospinal fluid. There is swelling affecting the brain in response to evolving headache.
A brain tumor is a rare cause of headache in the morning. Suspect also allow the tumor symptoms such as problems with vision or balance, headaches, changes in mental state.
According to scientists, awakening with a headache is not an anomaly and suggests that a person takes something dangerous. But if it happens regularly, it is necessary to consult a doctor to find the cause of the symptom.