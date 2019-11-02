5 rules for a man to want you (and only you)
Without the magic sticks and magic stones, you will be able to attract and hold the attention of any man. So here’s what you need to do this…
How many novels you have under your belt? You do not have to feel that just scare the men? At the same time, the more you try to please them, the worse it turns out?..
If you answered Yes to either of those questions this article is for you.
So, what to do to look in the eyes of men more attractive and desirable? How to make them fall in love and want only you?
1. To meet the emotional needs of men.
Many women somehow think that men are almost insensitive animals who “only one, and necessary.” If only they knew how wrong! And for this mistake they pay dearly – the men simply flee from them. One reason: they do not feel that their emotional needs someone cares.
So, let’s start with what men want. In the first place – that you appreciated their advantages.
Every man wants to be the breadwinner, protector and hunter. If you will be able to let him know that you appreciate it – I think you achieved your goal.
But if you begin to portray itself as a strong and independent woman and she is able to feed and protect themselves in the event of something will push away a potential partner. And if we prevent him to achieve (ridiculing or deliberately ignoring) – you immediately run away.
The fact that such behavior of men regard as an signal that you’re not interested. But why spend time and effort to waste if there will always be another woman who will appreciate their efforts?
2. Live your interests and Hobbies.
Many women somehow think that if you quit and devote himself only to the relations that bind man forever. This is another huge mistake!
Yes, you can bake every night pies with currants and blow partner a speck of dust, but whether he will be then wishing you even more? On the contrary, my love, with whom you can talk only about the new recipe for stew or prices of potato this year – causes a deadly boredom. And still – mad fright. From such “whatever you Say, Dear” – men flee as from fire.
Live the life that lived before. Hang with friends (even if they don’t like your partner), attend foreign language courses or club of fans of knitting. You should not be ashamed or give up what you is interesting and important. Otherwise you’ll turn into a boring broody, causing only one desire – to escape.
3. Be feminine and use this power.
Many women reason, arrange the whole battle in order to demonstrate that they are much “cooler” males. Think carefully: do you want to play the role of “man” in the relationship? Be a commander and a leader always and under all conditions? Why do you have a partner?!
Understand, this behavior looks in the eyes of the guy more than strange. He clearly understands that he has no place in your life. After all, you – “themselves men”, roughly.
Why try on armor and pretend to be a warrior? Because girls there are more powerful weapons – her femininity. Use this power! With tenderness, affection and care – you can move mountains, not something to fall in love with a man.
4. Appreciate and love yourself.
Before becoming desirable for someone, you should love yourself. If you do not respect and value yourself, how you think you will be treated the rest?
You are great and deserve a great man who will love and want only you! Repeat these words like a mantra – it has to work!
If you believe that you deserve such a person he will believe it. Begin to doubt, your uncertainty will immediately RUB off on him. And then he will discover to you the faults and flaws that, over time, under any convenient excuse to “disappear”.
A man wants to have a woman that better than anyone. And who, if not you could convince him of that?
So go for it!
5. Flirt, tease, experiment!
Relationship is work. Every day and for life. If you let things slide – they will turn into boring and grey assignment. It seems that you are together, and everything was already all tired.
This does not mean that you no longer love each other, or your man – found another. It just means that you have ceased to flirt, to joke, to laugh.
No matter how long you’ve been together – do not forget to keep the fire going. Try new methods and techniques, and watch how it affects your man. Invent Dating in unusual places, prepare lovely surprises. Tell surprise, keep the intrigue!
This is a very cool and fun! Every happy women your secret to be always welcome! So look your way!
No matter how you are amazing and wonderful, if you do not learn how to communicate with a man, he will still run away. To that which will satisfy his emotional needs! To the one who will live your interests and Hobbies! To the one who will appreciate him and where he will feel the breadwinner, defender and hunter! To that which is feminine and love yourself!
So why not be that woman from the first meeting? You will succeed!