5 secret menu items fast food chains for lovers of exclusive
The fast food world expands every day. If you are a connoisseur of the secret menu, or simply enjoy the exclusivity when it comes to food, the fast food industry is ready to surprise you.
Edition of Fox Business gathered 5 secret menus of fast food that you can try when the usual menu you are not satisfied.
In-N-Out 4×4 (Quad or Quad)
In the days when you are feeling especially hungry, the California Burger chain In-n-Out will surely satisfy your hunger. 4×4 equals four us cutlets of beef, with slices of cheese, lettuce, tomato, special spread and optional onions. And all this lies within a special freshly baked Burger buns.
KFC”s Double Down
If you try to eat healthy, but still occasionally give myself a cheat meal. KFC offers its visitors a Double Down. Sandwich no buns, which was presented in 2010, from time to time appears in the special menu, but can be booked at almost any time, whenever you want. It includes fried chicken, bacon, cheese, sauce and onions. You can add any ingredient to your taste and delicious crispy chicken replaces the bun.
McDonald’s Land, Sea and Air Burger
When you just can’t decide what to have, top-secret Burger McDonald’s Land, Sea and Air is ready to satisfy all your desires. The Almighty big Mac, Filet-O-fish and Mackichan combined into one Burger. Ordering this giant sandwich will take a little time to prepare, as it is so secret that even most employees don’t know about him — but they agree to cook it, if you ask nice.
Taco Bell’s Enchirito
Fans of Taco Bell can remember the Enchirito emergence in the 1970-ies. However, the cheese product was removed from the official menu in 2013. You can get this Mexican hybrid, ordered the standard burrito with sour cream or without it and ask them to add spicy red sauce, cheddar cheese, black olives and any other ingredient that you want.
Shake Shack Peanut Butter and Bacon Burger
If you are the type of people who think that peanut butter goes with everything, the Shake Shack Peanut Butter and Bacon Burger just for you.
All you really need to do is ask decorated with a bacon Burger or Shake Shack SmokeShack and ask them to add peanut butter. In some networks of fast food, you can add the oil. The end result is sweet and salty food, which will surely suit your taste.