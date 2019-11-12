5 serious problems, which can create an expired green card
Many lawful permanent residents green card expired — since you are not using it daily, this fact can easily go unnoticed. By law, the holders of green cards must have a valid document, but in practice this is not always the case and rarely is controlled by the US government.
When the validity of the green card expires, it is much easier to wait than to extend the validity, moreover, the USCIS fee for the renewal or replacement green card is now 540 dollars is a large sum of money for most Americans. But an expired green card creates other effects, which can be higher, writes CitizenPath.
The problem is that little of what documents are is able to replace a green card. Although due to an expired card you will not lose your permanent resident status, it can create serious problems. Updating the map can take 5 to 6 months, so it is recommended to start the process 6 months prior to the expiry of your card. To renew green card expired, use form I-90 (Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card).
Here are 5 everyday problems that occur because of an expired green card, and some possible solutions:
1. The device to work
When you take the job, the new employer must provide form I-9 for each new employee. Use this form to verify your identity and authorization to work in the United States. Most lawful permanent residents must present a valid green card, to satisfy the requirements of the document “List A”. In accordance with the instructions of the I-9 newly hired employees must complete and sign the form “not later than the first day of work.” If you present a green card with expired, employers should not accept it. This will be a serious problem when you start your new job.
As a document of “List A” you can use a foreign passport with a temporary I-551 stamp. If you do not have a valid I-551 stamp in your passport, you must schedule an appointment at your local USCIS office by contacting them at 1-800-375-5283 (note: if you have a temporary I-551 to verify its validity also has not expired; the stamp is usually valid for only one year). This solution is also problematic for two reasons. First, it will take a very long time. To get to an appointment in the USCIS office may take several weeks. Your new employer may not want to wait. In addition, USCIS will in any case require that you have renewed your green card.
2. Obtaining professional licenses
In some professions may not be able to continue working with an expired green card. Most States require you to have a valid green card, before you receive a professional license. Such licenses are required for real estate agents, insurance agents, number of brokers, health, lawyers and representatives of many other professions.
3. Re-enter the U.S.
Travel outside the US with an expired green card can be risky. For starters, some airlines do not take passengers with this document. U.S. law requires airlines to check the existence of a permanent place of residence before boarding the plane. You may also require a valid passport.
For re-entry into the United States customs and immigration services will require valid proof of your lawful permanent resident status. Green card with expired validity is not, so you can keep. At worst, it may lead to refusal of entry, but in most cases a lengthy delay and expensive cost for the return. Your re-entry permit in the US remains at the discretion of the officer of customs and border protection. Do not take chances.
What to do if the expiration date of your green card expires outside the U.S.? Every year hundreds of travelers lose their green cards or become victims of theft, damage the document, or it just turns out that the card is expired when you are already abroad. If your carrier does not allow you to Board the plane with an expired green card, you will need to prepare a form I-131A (Application for Travel Document (Carrier Documentation), and personally submit it to the nearest U.S. Consulate. This process usually takes about 7-14 days. Upon returning to the United States you will still need to renew my green card with form I-90. So, before you travel outside the US, you should understand all risks associated with traveling abroad with a green card that expires.
4. Buying a home
As a permanent resident, you can obtain most mortgage loans on the same principles that apply to U.S. citizens. Generally, you are eligible for mortgage loans to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, and FHA. But as a borrower, you must confirm your permanent resident status by providing a copy of your green card (and usually social security number) to a potential lender.
Recommendations will vary depending on the lender, but most mortgage lenders will need a green card, the validity of which has not yet expired. If you plan on buying a home, make sure you have six months to renew a green card.
5. Renewal of driving license
Most States require that you present documents confirming the fact of residence and legal presence in the United States. A green card is one of such documents. Again, do not forget that the renewal of a green card can take up to six months. It can affect your driver’s license during this period.
Each state has its own own rules for driver’s licenses. Contact your DMV to determine what you need to provide proof of lawful presence. In almost all cases, you can’t renew a driver’s license with an expired green card. However, depending on the requirements of your state, you can use a passport, stamped I-551, as described above.
Green card without expiration date
Green cards without an expiration date is valid and can be used to complete the form I-9 when applying for a job. USCIS discussed the rule requiring the replacement of these cards, but it was not released. Although the validity of the recent versions of the green card expires every 10 years, valid green cards issued in the 1970-ies and 1980-ies, may not have an expiration date.
Old green cards without an expiration date can create other problems for travelers. If the officer of customs and border protection will not be able to identify you at the old pictures as the rightful owner of a green card, you can be detained to verify your identity. For example, if the photo was taken when you were much younger, you can be hard to find. In addition, to pass through automated Global Entry kiosks in airports will need a new green card: the cards of the old sample, the system does not read.
The fine for an expired green card
As such, the penalty for the fact that your green card has expired, no. But you will need to pay for its renewal. Trudnostyami whatever the amount, it should not be a reason for the postponement of the renewal. The use of the card expired in the end it will be a problem sooner or later.
Conditional green card
If you became a conditional permanent resident by marriage to a citizen or a permanent resident of USA, you have a green card, the validity of which expires after two years. Do not use form I-90 to renew a conditional green card. Instead of renew it, you must apply for removal of conditions using form I-751 (Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence). It is extremely important that you fill out this form within 90 days before the expiration of your green card. If you do not, you may be deported from the United States.
Similarly, conditional residents who have obtained status through a financial investment in a U.S. business should not use Form I-90. Permanent residents-investors should use form I-829 (Petition by Entrepreneur to Remove Conditions).