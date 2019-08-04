5 signs of the zodiac, under which is born the most spineless men
Laugh at them and hate saying one secret phrase: “Yes, and if you’re finally a man!”.
There are signs of the zodiac, which men are more prone to the manifestation of weak character traits:
1. Cancer
Cancers are gentle, sensitive, vulnerable… women! However, men of this sign does not regret the gentle qualities, rewarding them soft and pliable character.
In the capable hands of such a man will quickly learn the main truths that make women happy: knowing by heart all anniversaries, gifts and flowers for no reason, coffee in bed, delicious Breakfast for the whole family, uncomplaining help around the house, daily massages and romance. And even through years of routine male Crabs do not lose their sensuality and romance.
2. Fish
Men of this sign say “neither fish nor fowl”. They are afraid of responsibility and pleasure to present the woman with a major decision.
Male Crabs are good mates. They are the ideal husbands for women who want company for watching sentimental soap operas and reality shows, intimate conversations and complaints about the frailty and injustice of this world. Good Fish and as homegrown doctors, who had been ill and perelachaise so many that have an enviable medical experience. The main thing – you can never Fish to ignore and forget to feel for them.
3. Libra
Men of this Zodiac sign ruled by Venus. So Libra male organic feel in a Sorority. They are easily addicted to women’s Hobbies, and suffer from these female problems, as a Shopaholic, and talkativeness. Men, Weights easy, when the decision someone makes for them.
Masculinity, men’s actions and deeds they are sometimes simply afraid, so skeptical and historical characters, and cinematic supermen, calling them divorced from reality.
Periodically have to adjust Libra men with the decisions or even make them for men. However, the woman that could play into the hands if it can be “neck”, which as you turn, so the “head” and make the right decision. The important thing to this man-Libra was sure that the initiative came solely from him.
4. Virgo
Managed men born under this sign female! This sign of femininity and tenderness traits.
Not able male virgin and adventurism, which implies courage and risk – qualities that are inevitably present in the character of strong men.
Of course, it is a feature of the virgin of the negative is easily transformed into a positive, if a woman in a man appreciate the caution, vigilance, practicality, predictability, and a well-developed instinct of self-preservation. And it must be a priority at the man who values family and remembers what took over responsibility for it, then unnecessarily risk his life for the sake of adventure and extreme will not.
5. Taurus
Two traits make men weak-willed Taurus – greed and laziness.
Composure and deliberation on the warpath sometimes quite understandable and justified, but the Taurus these qualities often exceed the norm, becoming lazy and weak-willed. They are not motivated to serious pursuits, which often leaves them without adequate means of livelihood. And since all of the Taureans materialistic, to preserve their capital, they are not able through his augmentation, but through savings, and greed.
It is unlikely that the woman who for life is looking for a strong man, thinks those qualities suitable for life. And yet even they are amenable to correction provided that laziness and skuperdyaystve of male bodies did not become a pathology, and the woman he loves. Many girls love it when men are spent, but only at the stage of Dating. In family life they themselves can help the male Calves to save. Laziness, of course, more complicated. However, properly financially motivated Taurus even from his laziness can make money.