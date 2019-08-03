5 signs that may indicate the presence of a blood clot
Many people know that blood clots in the blood vessels is very dangerous. But how can you determine what is in the cavity of the vessel developed a clot?
According to who, in most developed countries, deep venous thrombosis, one of the first places among the leading causes of mortality. The biggest danger of DVT lies in the ability of blood clots to grow in the cavities of the veins – reaching a large enough size, they can completely block blood flow, and this can lead to heart attack or stroke. Or in case of rupture, a clot can with your blood to get in the blood vessels of the lungs and cause pulmonary embolism often fatal.
Are there any symptoms that can indicate the presence of a blood clot? Yes, there are. Seeing them, you should not delay the time to go to the doctor.
Swollen limb. Swelling occurs only in one hand or foot with normal appearance of other limbs is a sign, to ignore which is impossible. In frequent cases, it is a signal of the body about any deep vein thrombosis, which worsens the flow of blood to some body parts.
Red stripes. If the skin there are red bands that are parallel to the veins and also be warm to the touch, do not think to go to the doctor or not. Go! Such strips can also indicate presence of blood clot.
Pain in the legs. Painful sensations in the legs, cramps, sensation of tingling are not always available markers of blood clots. But with the development of thrombosis these symptoms are observed in many.
Inappropriate shortness of breath. In the event that if it occurs even after minor physical exertion, shortness of breath may be an indicator of blood clots around the lungs. If parallel is even and dizziness, it only confirms this version
Cough. Frequent cough, besides, accompanied with pain in the chest (with a deep breath) but clean pictures of the lungs on x-rays also allow to suspect the person, the presence of a blood clot.