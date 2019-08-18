5 simple exercises for improving your mental and physical health
This complex of simple exercises will help you to get rid of stress and improve overall health.
If you want to achieve a perfect spiritual, mental and physical harmony, then you need to try “Qigong.” This Chinese technique, a mixture of meditation and exercise that can improve your mental health and even prolong life, so say the masters of this technique.
5 qigong exercises for beginners
Breath
Masters of this technique believe that breathing through a particular approach may extend life and improve General health.
Slowly inhale through the nose. Hold your breath for 2 seconds, and then add another small breath to fill your lungs to the limit.
Hold this state for 2 seconds, and then exhale slowly through the mouth.
Warm-up
This is a preparatory step that cannot be skipped.
Relax your body, rest. Slightly bend your knees and evenly distribute weight on both legs. Wave your hands back and forth and then from side to side.
It’s simple.
Pulling back
This exercise will improve your posture, vision, blood circulation, strengthen and straighten your back.
You can perform standing or lying on his stomach.
Slowly push your head back. Take a deep breath and stay in position for 15 seconds. Slowly return your head to its original position.
6 repetitions several times a day.
The strengthening of the kidneys and back
This exercise strengthens the back and stimulates the kidneys.
Stand up straight. Your feet should be together and toes pointing forward, that is, feet in parallel.
Slowly bend forward without bending the knees, lift your head, sending a look forward, try to touch the floor. Stay in the position for 10 seconds and then return to its original position.
Do 6 repetitions.
Exercise to relieve stress
Stand straight with feet shoulder width apart. Raise your hands to your chest. And start movement in the direction as shown in the picture.
For 6 repetitions left and right.