5 simple techniques for boosting metabolism
With an active metabolism burns fat more intense and the whole body functions better. To speed up the metabolism can help are quite simple techniques, it is important that these actions are performed on a regular basis.
Breakfast. Famous Hollywood nutritionist Hayley Pomeroy recommends eating Breakfast within half an hour after waking up. According to her, the body of a man who woke up and started to do some things, not eating, forced to operate at a zero quantity of fuel, which dramatically increases the production of the stress hormone cortisol. Its growth is a physiological signal for the body that is necessary to accumulate fat. Therefore, even if there is no appetite in the morning, you still need to eat something, even a little bit – for example, a piece of omelet.
“Between getting food in the body should take place no more than three hours, otherwise the disruption of metabolism can not be avoided,” warned nutritionist.
To Consume Omega-3. Another trick to boosting metabolism is to consume omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 improves the body’s response to leptin – the hormone controlling the energy metabolism. Thanks to these acids increases the calories you burn.
To use probiotics. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that improve digestive function and excretion of harmful and potentially toxic components. Sources probiotiki: kefir and yogurt, sauerkraut, cottage cheese, cheese, and onions.
To sleep. Lack of sleep invariably leads to higher levels of cortisol, and with it the increase in fat mass. To get to “silence” those hormones that cause fat accumulation and increased insulin resistance, you need to sleep about nine hours.
Strength exercises. Performing strength exercises increase muscle mass, your body, and that leads to increase the rate of metabolic processes. For example, if you do so for 30 minutes twice a week for 4 months, the body will begin to burn 100 calories a day more.