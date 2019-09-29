5 simple techniques to help boost your metabolism
With the active metabolism combustion of fat is more intense and General body functions better. Scientists told about the 5 most simple techniques that accelerate the metabolism.
First and foremost is to pay attention to the first meal of the day. Known dietitian Hayley Pomeroy advised to eat Breakfast within half an hour after waking up, because the body is awakened and began to perform any human action on an empty stomach is forced to work with a zero quantity of fuel, leading to a sharp increase of the hormone cortisol, responsible for stress. Its growth is a physiological signal for the body that need to store fat. Therefore, even in the absence of a morning appetite, you still should eat at least a small portion of something. The specialist also noted that the breaks between meals should not take more than three hours, otherwise there will be failures in the operation of metabolism.
The following paragraph is the use of omega-3 fatty acids. They improve the body’s reaction to leptin – the hormone that controls energy metabolism. Using these substances is to increase the amount of burned calories. Still need to take probiotics. They can be found in kefir and yogurt, sauerkraut, cottage cheese, cheese, and onions. They act as good bacteria that contribute to positive functioning of the digestive system and removal of hazardous components.
On fourth place is a dream, the lack of which provokes a rise in cortisol levels and with it an increase in body fat. In order to prevent this from happening, you should sleep about nine hours. To pay attention to and strength exercises that increase muscle mass that leads to increased metabolic rate. For example, if you spend on such training for 30 minutes twice a week for 4 months, the body will begin to burn 100 calories a day more.