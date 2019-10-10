5 simple ways not to get sick in the cold autumn weather
The temperature outside getting lower and lower. And sneezing in public transport more and more. Therapists already recorded an influx of just. But cold autumn has just begun!
Together with immunologists, and physicians understand how to help themselves, not to catch a cold or not catching the virus from a sneezing colleague.
The virus with the speed of the car. Did you know that when we sneeze, the flow rate of air from the lungs can reach 100 km/h And at this moment about 100 000 microorganisms are scattered at the distance of 4 meters!
You would be astonished to shake his head and forget, if not for the cold autumn. Because every day we are faced with people sneezing on public transport. And, alas, few of them covers his mouth and nose with a tissue. This means that can get infected almost everyone. And respiratory infections — weight. According to immunologists, in the season circulates around 200 species of causative agents of the common cold and SARS. And that means sneezing generously gives us all these special viruses. And viruses SARS and influenza in the world — more than 120 thousand species.
How to effectively protect against seasonal infections? We learned five effective ways to stay healthy.
1. Essential oils to help
Is the most effective way to support the immune system – hardening of the body, – says the doctor-the therapist Irina Babushkina. But now start late, because the best time for this summer. Now it is important to get a flu shot – it will protect you from the flu virus and the threat of complications. But, unfortunately, does not protect against common respiratory infections. Therefore, during the cold season, we recommend to lubricate my nose oxolinic ointment or tea tree oil – they create a barrier to viruses.
But to rely on the garlic in the sack to hang on his chest, not worth it. According to the doctor-immunologist Alexei Zhemchugova, essential a couple of garlic affect the surrounding the virus is a short time, literally in the first five to ten minutes. Then it remains only an unpleasant smell. Much more useful and nicer to use essential oils. The more that are now sold ready-made composition of the essential oils that protect against viruses SARS and influenza. Selected the correct composition, which evaporates, will create around you a sort of impervious to virus barrier.
2. Warm feet — the guarantee of health
If wet feet, the house is bound to take a hot bath: quickly warmed legs are the key to your good health the next day. Try to have no more cold feet at work. If possible, RUB their warming gels to normalize the thermoregulation. Then the cold is not terrible.
3. Essential oil from nasal congestion
If you feel that begins to lay the nose – do not rush to use vasoconstrictive drops. Therapists warn that overreliance on them can not only cause dryness but can be addictive. Many fans drops become literally dependent vasoconstrictor.
Ease breathing will help peppermint essential oil and levomenthol. Just inhale their scent.
4. At work — hot tea
Need to warm, not only outside but inside as well. And not alcohol, as you think now. And warm refreshing beverages – herbal teas and infusions with a firming and anti-inflammatory effect.
Brew at work a mixture of useful herbs and fruits (e.g., wild rose, currants, raspberries), a little cool, add a spoonful of honey and you’ve got yourself a useful preventive drink.
5. Honey from the sore throat
If you feel that not only the nose is stuffed up, but in the beginning unpleasant throat tickle, will help lozenges with plant extracts and honey which are sold in pharmacies. Also you can just hold mouth teaspoon of honey, while the medicinal substance is dissolved. According to experienced beekeepers, good, proper medical honey should cause cough — so the lining is exposed to disinfectants of honey.
And if you do this simple procedure at night, the honey will also calm down, evoke pleasant dreams. A good sleep is the best cure for any disease.