5 simple ways to normalize blood pressure
To reduce high blood pressure can not only with medication and restriction of salt.
Medical experts identify several daily habits that are simple ways to achieve normalization of blood pressure.
Deep breath. Cardiologists suggest to learn breathing techniques — they reduce the impact of stress hormones that activates the production of renin enzyme of the kidney that increases blood pressure. For example, one of them:
This exercise can take from one to two minutes, but it’s important to do it every morning.
To walk in the Sunny weather. Exposure to sunlight extends to the level of nitric oxide in the skin and blood – at the same time decreases pressure, decreases the risk of heart attack and stroke. Hold on the sun is useful at least 20-30 minutes a day.
To walk. Most try to walk a useful effect on the cardiovascular system walking has, if it is given at least 30 minutes a day. According to doctors, this method allows to reduce systolic blood pressure by 4-9 points.
To drink tea. Another very simple way to normalize your blood pressure. Available evidence shows that people who avoid consumption of tea, have higher rates of blood pressure, pulse pressure and heart rate. In turn, people who drink tea in quantity from one to four cups a day, often exhibit low blood pressure and a minimum target heart rate.
Listen to the music. Listening to favorite music improves the psychological state and helps the body develop substances that normalize the functions of many organs and systems, including the heart.