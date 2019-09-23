5 super fat-burning exercises that don’t require movement
Static exercises will help to keep the harmony of your body and get rid of excess fat. Try to perform them regularly in the complex your weekly workout.
Do not underestimate static exercises, because they are not only quite complicated in execution, but also require some physical training. All this ease seems to be such only at first glance. However, to abandon the statics is not necessary, this is a great way to strengthen your body, tighten muscles and burn fat. Immediately it should be noted that people suffering from cardiovascular diseases should consult a doctor.
Static exercises for weight loss
Before you begin training, you need to warm up for at least 5-10 minutes (running, jumping, fast walking, stationary bike, jump rope, etc.).
1. Lie on your back, raise straight legs, lift your body off the floor and extend your arms parallel to him. Hold for half a minute.
2. Not get up, bend your legs and gluteal make a bridge by pushing the pelvis up. Straighten one leg, reaching the toes up. Hold 30 seconds, then adjust the position of the feet.
3. Lie down sideways, rise a little on the straightened left arm (right foot ahead of left) and right hand drag over her head. Hang for 20 seconds, change sides and repeat.
4. Similar to first position, keep your feet up and try to pull him to the body, holding hands on the ankle. Hold for 15-20 seconds.
5. Stand up in the side bar on the bent arm. The second take-down waist. The length of time is 15-30 seconds on each side.