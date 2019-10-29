5 SUREFIRE WAYS TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE AT ANY AGE
Recently I received three e-mails with the same comment: “I am ready to start over.” The synchronicity caught my attention, made me think. All three people described in detail the situation of his life, and all three simultaneously asked the same question:
“I don’t know what to do, where to go, I only know that I want to be successful… But what can I do?”
It is obvious that such radical and open question to find the answer is not so simple. But I’ll try to do for all of us. Offer you 5 principles and strategies by which you live in. This is 5 ways to change your life at any age.
1. Less focus on the future and more on today.
I agree, it’s totally normal to plan for the future. But not at the expense of today. The truth is that no matter how smart you may be, and no matter how hard, you won’t be able to exactly simulate your Tomorrow. Even people who always have an elaborate plan (for example, spelled out all the steps to mastery of the profession of doctor, business, etc.) really can’t predict what awaits them along the way. It would be naive to hope that everything will be exactly as you planned.
Life rarely goes according to plan. For every person who set a goal, and smoothly walked over to her, not yet reached, there are hundreds of those who came to the start line strong and confident, but before the finish line and ran. And if this happens to you, do not worry. Unforeseen circumstances and new opportunities can grow in front of you, like mushrooms after rain.
Perhaps, in order to adjust the perspective, strengthen your determination, and possibly to help understand what you are going the wrong way and should turn. It is possible that the place where you will be tomorrow, doesn’t even exist today. For example, some 10 years ago it was impossible to imagine that it is possible to make a career in Google, Facebook or Twitter.
So, if you are unable to plan for the future, what do you do? Less focus on the future. Focus on what you can do today no matter what will bring you Tomorrow.
Read. Write. Learn new and practise it. Check your new skills and ideas. Create something new. Work on your relationship. All this will help you when you will meet up in the future with unforeseen circumstances.
One of the best ways to implement this, I think to do it or to create something even smaller in my spare time. Most people spend free time on an absolutely useless for their life – watching TV, video games, social networks and so on. One year of this pastime – and you will not have absolutely no ideas and desires.
But if you draw every day, or learn graphic design or writing a blog, or have opened and run their own YouTube channel, or write a business project, or spend more time with people with the appropriate skills… in a year you will be able to create something or do. In addition, you will receive enormous experience, after all, can proudly say: “I have created something that many people can’t do.”
It should be noted that this shoulder not only the young and light of foot, but every one of us – regardless of age. It’s very simple: each day do at least a small step in the right direction, day by day life.
2. Focus on the journey, not the achievements.
The most valuable experience in life we gain not in achieving something but in search of ways and solutions. The most important is your very journey to the infinite horizon, when the targets move along with you, and you are calm, confident.
Why must we constantly go forward, to move from one point to another? To understand the difference, realize the difference between the previous from the subsequent, to see what is between two points of your journey. In the process this will happen to you the numerous great things: you will find your love will become stronger, will acquire invaluable experience. All this without moving forward, without your journey through life – it is impossible to obtain.
In other words, the right journey is our destination.
3. Do complex things.
If you want to stop growing and to stop, think of an excuse. A lot of excuses. Conversely, if you want to get out of this “trap” and do things that you literally pushed out of the comfort zone. Do what you have never done that.
There is no clear justification in order to abandon it. No one to consistently repeat the same mistakes. Life is too short. You must finally throw off their shackles and feel free.
One of the most important skills you should acquire in life is to learn how to safely stay out of the comfort zone from time to time. Because real and beautiful things come into our lives just so hard, hurt with the effort.
The acquisition of each new skill is difficult. Building a business is hard. Writing books is hard. To get married – also not easy. And raise children – as well. And maintain a good physical form. All is not easy and requires our efforts.
If you don’t learn to do complex things, you do not get anything.
How to achieve all this? Purposefully make complex things for you every day. Start with the smallest and gradually complicate tasks. Start with 10 minutes if you initially very difficult.
Practice every day for months before you move to a slightly more complex level. For example, try to meditate or to practice letter every night at least 10 minutes to start. When you feel that level of discomfort has decreased – you can increase the time.
This is a really effective way is to start with small steps and develop a daily ritual which will gradually strengthen your mind and body will enable you soon to implement very complicated things.
4. Make peace with uncertainty.
The development of skill “the implementation of difficult things” is directly connected with a sense of uncertainty. For example, if you decided to start your business, which is admirable and wonderful. But if you are afraid of uncertainty – have much to lose.
You can’t know for sure how things will go, and to respond quickly to all calls – you need to use the new possibilities to invent new projects, to make new friends. All this, of course, only adds to the uncertainty.
But if you accept uncertainty, you will discover just a sea of new opportunities. Of course, no promises that it will be easy…
Sometimes you don’t even to the end will understand in which direction you go. Every step will be difficult and will seem impossible. But you have to remember that while follow their intuition and every day to do at least a small step in the direction of your goal, your internal GPS leading you to your destination.
You will realize that you are a good person and do the right thing. You are in the right place at the right time. Trust your instincts (intuition). Relax. You know what you are doing. To live is to learn on the way.
Don’t forget: life is a risky business. Every decision, every initiative, every step is a risk. Even in the morning when you get up out of bed – you have quite a bit, but the risk. The truth is, life is aware of the risks and accept him, and never to deceive yourself. Little choice: either not to get out of bed, consoling himself with illusory safety, or risk and live.
If you simply ignore your feelings and allow uncertainty to prevail over you is bad. Because you’ll never know anything for sure. And this uncertainty is even worse than to find confirmation of his worst conjectures. Because if you’re wrong — you can always correct and continue driving forward, not looking back and not fearing what lies ahead.
Afterword: when you learn to accept the discomfort and uncertainty, you will shoulder everything. You will be able to do what yesterday even was afraid to think. For example, to travel the world and to blog about it, write a book, start a business, move to another city, learn to play some musical instrument, to change profession, to sail to the island of your dreams with family and much more. You don’t need to wait years to do it. You can do this now, but with one condition – you have to accept the discomfort and uncertainty. Well, remember: better late than never.
5. Work on your relationships with other people.
There are people that you think are good, and there are those that you absolutely do not like. Is false and hypocritical, and there is a real and sincere friends. There are people who will hurt you with the heart and which will help to heal these wounds. You decide with whom to spend time.
True friends – always honest, always come to you for help – at precisely the moment when you will most need. Stay in touch with people who support you and keep your word.
The truth is, if you spend your time on bad and unnecessary for your relationship (personal or professional), and Vice versa – a little time will be given to the strengthening of good relations, will fall into the trap of fleeting novels and superficial friendships. This understanding will come to you one day, because carefully examine their relationship.
How to build a healthy, long-lasting personal and professional relationships? How to find friends with whom you will grow to get better? How to meet the right people?
Talk! Talk every day with lots of people, even if it is uncomfortable. Bosses. Colleagues. Subordinates. Professor. Workers. Mentors. Neighbors. Friends. Friends of friends. Absolutely everything! So built a “network” of its people.
I changed three jobs after College (and then I started my own business), but I interviewed only the first employer. The other two offered me a job, not wasting time on conversation. They were guided only by recommendations from the previous employer. And it is normal practice to ask about a person who you trust.
If you already begin by creating a “network” of its people, it will work for you for many years to come. You will meet with familiar friends, new colleagues, former colleagues, etc. It’s like a snowball effect and should last your entire life.
Again, do not think that this applies only to young people who easily make new friends. This can be easily done at any age. It would be only a desire.
The main thing is to be sincere and honest in any relationship. When someone gives you the opportunity to work with him, he is most afraid that you will not justify his hopes. Because people who are honest, care about their reputation have a better chance in life. Try to be always open and sincere relations with everyone. If you pointed out the mistakes – have the courage to recognize them and work on them. Try to go beyond your personal or professional relationships, when you assess people – be it your boss or a subordinate.
If you stick to these principles can easily acquire a good reputation and build healthy and strong relationships with other people. And this is the best way to get a good job, an investment in your business or acquire a good friend.
Afterword
If you stick to the principles described in this article, your life will change dramatically. You will be able to do and achieve a lot more than other people. There is even no need to compare. You will have plenty of new opportunities: to build a career, create someone something incredible, to come up with an idea for a business, to acquire skills for your future growth, etc.
Of course, you can do all this and choose the easiest path in life. Thus — to continue on the familiar circle of old problems and despair.
And you can start change today, and make sure the world around you also changes.
The choice is yours…