5 symptoms that may indicate diabetes
Experts told about symptoms that may indicate the early onset of diabetes. They are not always dangerous, but they should not be ignored.
Changes in the skin. Skin changes in diabetes are quite common. Metabolic abnormalities underlying the pathogenesis of diabetes, lead to changes in almost all organs and tissues, including the skin. According to doctors, you should always pay attention to the strange changes in the skin. Symptoms of diabetes may be frequent dermatoses, skin infections, bacterial and fungal, as well as darkening in the neck, armpits or groin. The skin may acquire the characteristic of dehydration. Another signal — itching in the groin, on the abdomen, in the area of the elbow.
Problems with the genitourinary system. When diabetes slows the absorption of glucose, which leads to the increase of its concentration in the blood. To bring extra glucose with the urine, the body activates the kidneys and, consequently, quickens urination. If you visit the toilet is more than 10 times a day, and urination began to Wake more at night, test the sugar level in the body is not excessive.
Night phenomenon. Among other probable symptoms of diabetes given by doctors in the publication edition Everyday Health, was also identified as excessive sweating at night and vivid dreams.
Non-healing cuts and wounds. For a long time unhealed skin lesions in diabetes is the result of oxygen starvation of cells and tissues, which is caused by thickening of the artery walls and narrowing of blood vessels.
Numbness, pain and tingling of the hands or feet. Worsening diabetes the blood circulation adversely affects the conduction of nerve impulses. Therefore, in the hands and feet may experience a specific sensation. If you have become increasingly numb hands and feet, aching pain occur, check blood sugar, suggest experts.