5 symptoms you cannot ignore
Many people choose to ignore the obvious symptoms of a serious disease and seek treatment too late. Doctors called 5 signs that it is better not to ignore.
Constant thirst can speak of the increase of sugar level in the blood. In this case, the added itchiness, fatigue and frequent urination, especially at night. Rather, it is about the development of diabetes.
Blood in urine may appear due to cystitis, but it can sometimes indicate the development of tumors, e.g. bladder, because it is necessary to consult with your doctor.
Another important characteristic called permanent bruises that occur for no apparent reason and did not pass. This may be due to leukemia or deficiency of platelets. Quite often hematomas occur because of the overuse of anticoagulants. However, we should not neglect the examination.
Suddenly appeared hoarseness that does not disappear for a long time, also requires attention, particularly in smokers. It is important to consult a specialist to prevent the development of cancer.
Night sweating is often a sign of menopause in women. Hyperhidrosis can also be a symptom of neuropsychic and somatic diseases. If the person is sweating heavily on a background emotional overload is likely he has disorders of the autonomic nervous system. Sweating, including night, can occur in hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid gland). However, be wary if they are accompanied by fever for a long time.