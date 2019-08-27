5-the multiple champion of MotoGP has caused on duel of the 5 times Formula 1 world champion
5-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez hopes to fight 5-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton in head-to-head duel on the track, suggesting that the Mercedes racer to compete both on the bike and in the car.
Marc Marquez
“Of course, it would be interesting. One-on-one, first on the machine Formula 1, and then on motorcycles, because I know that they, too, he goes, – quotes one of the most successful drivers in motorsports history f1news.ru. – We sometimes communicate through social networks, and I know that he rides motorcycles, and bad. So I would love to meet him,” said five minutes to 6-time MotoGP champion
“I participated in the tests at the Red Bull Ring and went to the car Toro Rosso. The experience I liked. I drove 40 laps, it was a real test. The speed I had, but lacks experience. I knew the track layout, although I was the most difficult to understand the braking points and use downforce.
The usual route Formula 1 car you can still fly, you can find the limit of the possible, but in the center of the city, for example, in Monaco, it is more difficult,” said racer Repsol Honda Team.
After 11 stages of the season Marquez with a solid margin to 58 points lead in the standings MotoGP.
Lewis Hamilton
In turn, Hamilton after 12 stages on 62 points ahead of nearest rival, who is a teammate Valtteri Bottas.