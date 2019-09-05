5 the poorest of the Zodiac signs: Who has no luck with money?
Let’s find out whom the astrologers call the poorest Zodiac sign?
Some people earn money easily, it is not straining in order that the pockets were always full of crispy banknotes. And others are working day and night, are exhausted and continues to count the pennies.
I think all because of financial illiteracy? Maybe it’s all in the lack of good connections? Life shows that it is not. Just financial success, like so much else in our lives depends on the sign of the Zodiac. It is easy to check by looking at their friends and acquaintances. Ready? Then let’s see whom the astrologers call the poorest Zodiac sign?
5. Sagittarius
Not to say that Archer is not able to earn money or accompany failure. Rather, the case in the infantile attitude to the results of their work and earned money.
Sagittarius does not consider the money, but constantly spends it on a whim, borrows friends and doesn’t even remember who and how much to borrow. Besides, it’s a gambler who can easily lose in casino or betting a tidy sum. But what is most interesting, Sagittarius absolutely not upset with the lack of money. He knows that you will always find the opportunity to earn as much as he needs. And permanent loans and the lack of money at the moment – minor troubles, which should not to worry.
4. Fish
Fish are experiencing persistent difficulties with finances. Dreamy and constantly hovering in the clouds the representatives of this sign are not adapted to heavy physical labor. And earn money for their talents and, no doubt, a developed intellect, the Fish interferes with the natural modesty and diffidence. These people miss out on hundreds of opportunities to get a decent job, only because they consider themselves unworthy of this place and I’m afraid not “pull”.
There is another feature which prevents wards of Neptune to feel financially independent. The personality of this sign did not know how to save money. Any trinket they are ready to buy, not thinking about why they such a thing and whether it benefits. Moreover, Fish often take loans to buy unnecessary things, and for many years paying the price for what you have not in use.
3. Libra
The scales have an incredible sense of beauty. This is the real aesthetes who enjoy the beauty of the world and its amazing diversity. It is obvious that such people are alien to the material world of stress, competition and work wear. Wards of Venus are not ready to devote his life to the struggle for material values, and therefore learn to rationally spend what I earn without straining.
In fact, having great wealth, the Scales can be called happy people, because they take what they actually like. “The artist must always be hungry” – this motto characterizes the representatives of this sign who are happy so as to create masterpieces of art, and not the fact that in their pockets appeared on a couple thousand more.
2. Cancer
Cancer is hard to compete with people assertive, cunning and treacherous. Code of honor this man does not allow him to deceive others and profit at their expense, there is nothing in these people that shamelessly that allows others to always take the best. Finally, is there is no sign of strong-willed character, which Cancer could occupy a managerial position and prove himself as a competent strategist.
Obviously, the qualities of Cancers are largely losing out to competitors in the struggle for a place under the Sun. But what is even sadder, in individuals of this sign often develop addiction, like drug addiction or gambling. In this case all the available means the Cancer begins to spend its destructive habit, in the end will drive into debt not only themselves but also their loved ones.
1. Aquarius
Aquarius does not follow the laws of society, and therefore financial viability is not prevalent on his list of priorities. This person is prone to invention and design. Besides, he constantly thinks about what awaits humanity in the future and strives to make the lives of others better. Not surprisingly, being passionate about nature, Aquarius invests all available funds in their development or projects.
Aquarius – not a materialist, but because he does not need a lot of money. These are cunning scammers who lure these individuals in various sects. To have a strong influence mentee Uranium costs nothing, and the idea, Aquarius is ready to give all their savings and even borrow from relatives for a common cause. Is it any wonder that Aquarians are considered to be the poorest among all Zodiac signs?