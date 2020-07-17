5 the resort, which opened borders to travelers from the United States
These beautiful tourist places are ready to welcome guests from the USA — although with certain conditions, writes Fox News.
Travel in 2020 is not so simple. Pandemic coronavirus made it difficult to move around the world: are travel bans, quarantine requirements, everywhere are taking additional safety measures. But there are countries where you can fly from the USA — if you are willing to take the risk.
Some experts believe that any trip this year is unsafe, and that to most people it would be better to stay at home for as long as the market does not appear the vaccine, and the number of cases begin to decline steadily.
But if you still intend to go, some countries have opened their borders to Americans this summer — with certain conditions. Here are 5 countries you can visit.
Antigua and Barbuda
Country located between the Caribbean sea and the Atlantic ocean, now open to international travelers, including Americans. Currently, on arrival check required temperature, and at the airport you need to use a mask or other facial covering. Antigua is a popular tropical destination due to its 365 white sand beaches, crystal clear water and numerous hotels and resorts, serving couples and families.
Aruba
Americans can also go to the Dutch island of Aruba, located near South America on the Caribbean. Travelers from some States, such as California and Florida, will need to be tested for coronavirus and submit their results before they leave the United States. Travelers from other States such as Indiana and Montana, you can choose another option: take the test for the coronavirus at your own expense when you arrive at the airport of Aruba.
Bahamas
The Bahamas also opened for international travelers, although those who come to this island country, must provide a negative test for coronavirus, obtained within the last 7 days. Expect temperature checks at airports, the new rules in hotels and resorts and extended protocols of disinfection in place.
Barbados
The country is open to Americans since July 12, 2020, although you will need to be tested for the coronavirus within 72 hours prior to departure and provide a negative test result. This island nation is also trying to attract remote workers to the island during a pandemic. Thanks to the new visa requirements, you may be eligible to Barbados and work remotely up to one year.
Belize
It is expected that Belize will open their borders for international travellers 15 Aug. Not all hotels and resorts will be opened immediately. Those who were allowed to open, represent a “complex” hotels that can accommodate guests with everything they may need on the spot. On arrival you will also need to show a negative test result for coronavirus performed within 72 hours prior to departure.
bookmark