5 things good to know for hypotension
Hypotension or hypotension is low blood pressure. It can be an innate feature of, or occur due to certain factors such as stress or pathological changes in the body.
There are a few things that are useful to know for hypotension, not only hypotensive.
When hypotonia needs to be treated. Hypotension is fixed when the tonometer shows 90/60. Hypotonia needs to be treated (or rather, should treat her the source) in those cases where pressure drop is a consequence of the disease. In particular, hypotonia cause anemia, hypothyroidism, adrenal insufficiency, heart defects.
In addition, the pressure may fall in a situation of dehydration or overheating, as well as in patients receiving certain drugs, e.g. drugs to lower blood pressure, diuretics, antidepressants, muscle relaxants.
Also, the pressure may drop when changing body position from horizontal to vertical after eating is often observed in Mature and old age.
Suddenly the fallen pressure is dangerous. If a person who is not a hypotensive, suddenly decreases pressure (a so-called acute hypotension), you need to urgently seek medical help. A sharp drop in pressure could be a marker for conditions such as bleeding, myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, arrhythmia, shock, intoxication, hypoglycemia, is caused by diabetes.
Primary hypotension is not life-threatening. Primary hypotension is fixed, when the negative pressure in humans – a permanent phenomenon. Such hypotension contributes to many uncomfortable conditions and yet, unlike hypertension, it does not lead to heart attack or stroke.
Hypotension often happens in athletes. Large physical activity contribute to the development of hypotension. Low blood pressure and low heart rate often observed in athletes and dancers – this is a protective reaction of the organism, which tries to operate in economy mode, to neutralize the effect of power costs.
Hypotension frequent mental disorders. Low blood pressure is common in the passive, immature, insecure people, and individuals with increased anxiety, irritable, suffering from insomnia. The reason here is not a bad character, and that because low blood pressure that impairs blood flow, hypotensive brain receives less oxygen. Hence, the mental characteristics, tendency to headaches.