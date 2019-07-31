5 things to do every day to promote health
To improve their health, the physicians are advised to perform daily 5 easy steps.
Enough sleep. Yes, in the life of modern people a lot of stress and work, and, in addition, a portion of their personal time “eats” social networks and other forms of virtual life. But doctors warn: if you do not want to have in the future a serious illness, it is important to normalize sleep and activity — go to bed and Wake up at the same time.
Take care of the intestines. Recent research suggests that immune system and health of the human nervous system depend on the bacterial composition of intestinal flora. To develop the beneficial bacteria, you should avoid eating processed foods and instead eat more “rough” whole vegetables and fruits and whole grains and drink sufficient water.
Besides, doctors advise not to abuse in the home disinfectant and cleaning products – the fumes are harmful to the bacteria of the intestine.
To do breathing exercises. Experts recommend after waking up and before sleep for 5 minutes to perform breathing exercises to do slow and deep inhalations and exhalations. These exercises strengthen the health of those that contribute to the normalization of the heartbeat and pressure, as well as provide the circulatory system with additional oxygen.
To eat at a certain time. Scientists claim that our body loves habits established, it organizes the processes in it. So to bed and to eat is necessary in such watches that become permanent.
To drink water. This liquid is essential for health. First of all, with a glass of plain water to begin the day. People with excess weight it is useful to drink a portion of water before eating food.