5-threatening heart factors, which underestimate the danger
Smoking, high blood pressure and cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, lack of exercise are known factors in heart disease. But apart from them there are other threats, their risk for heart often underestimated.
Many people wonder why they suffer from cardiovascular diseases when they do not smoke and are not overweight, exercise. But the fact is that there are risk factors that can harm heart despite the fact that they are difficult to influence, this is reported by cardiologists from the southwestern Medical Center, UT Dallas (USA). Such factors, they include:
Risk factor for the heart: air pollution. Toxic particles in bad air causes inflammation in the lungs, which, in turn, can be transferred to the entire cardiovascular system. In addition, dirty air can aggravate an already known risk factors, for example, to accelerate the development of existing diseases.
Risk factor for the heart: no green areas within reach. The lack of green areas, where you could take a walk or exercise, a bad influence, contributes to decreased physical activity, reluctance to once again leave home and, consequently, adversely affect the condition of the heart.
Risk factors for the heart: loneliness and stress. Specific effects of stress and loneliness actually measure and difficult to assess, but researchers tend to assume that they affect the condition of the heart. People who experience stress or worry due to their loneliness, often gravitate to unhealthy habits: they smoke, abuse alcohol and unhealthy food. All this cannot but affect the heart.
Risk factor for the heart: lack of sleep. Scientists have concluded that lack of sleep is a very powerful risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. Lack of sleep or insomnia can raise blood pressure and stimulate the development of atrial fibrillation, especially if there is sleep apnea. According to the journal of the American College of cardiology, sleep less than six hours of sleep a night is associated with the formation of deposits in blood vessels, contributing to the development of atherosclerosis.