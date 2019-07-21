5 tips for protection from Alzheimer’s disease
Foreign scientists gave 5 tips which will help to protect against Alzheimer’s disease. Among the recommendations: an active lifestyle and a preference for the Mediterranean diet.
With aging, more and more people suffer from Alzheimer’s disease or any other form of dementia. According to scientists, there are a few recommendations based on studies that minimize this risk. The first is physical exercise, which is explained by better blood circulation of the organs, acceleration of metabolic processes. Even 20 minutes a day will play in this respect a great role. Examples are: dancing, swimming, walking.
Reading, travelling, Hobbies, music — all these conditions allow to stay mentally active. Welcome and learning a new language or mastering a musical instrument. The list includes social contacts, as elderly people are often lonely. Every conversation matters — with neighbors, family, friends.
The so-called Mediterranean diet provides the brain with important nutrients. In this type of food include: fruits and vegetables, olive oil and nuts. It is noted, though fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel, contains healthy omega-3 today it is so loaded with heavy metals that should limit its use. As for red meat, it is desirable to abandon the beef and pork.
Equally important advice is to conduct regular checkups, because with age a person has a considerable number of diseases, among which hypertension and type 2 diabetes. Controlling the state will reduce the risks of complications associated with the operation of the main body of the Central nervous system.