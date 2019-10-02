5 tips for those who want to grow beautiful and healthy hair
Long and beautiful hair is quite possible to get. You just have to follow the rules of care. What is describe in our material.
Leave-in treatment
If you want to grow beautiful hair, use at home leave-in treatment. Any hair in need of such funds. This can be oil for hair, conditioner or air conditioning. Thanks to this cosmetic hair will look much better.
Protection of hair
Wind, cold, heat – all these factors somehow affect the condition of the hair. For protection it is necessary to use special tools. The same applies to the use of the Hairdryer. At any beauty store you can buy the tool from excessive heat temperatures.
The rejection irons
Hair iron, hair dryer, Curling units that do not contribute to good hair growth. Burn the hair or to ensure that they are whipped very easily. Without such funds, to make them obedient and beautiful much easier.
Regular haircut
Many people believe that mowing is not needed as long as you do not want to change your hairstyle. But it’s not. Regularly getting rid of split ends, you can get the hair beautiful and healthy.
Health
To monitor the health will not be superfluous, if you want to grow beautiful hair. Often hair issues occur due to hormonal failure. For example, girls may have an excess of male sex hormones, prolactin, cortisol. Because such violations may slow hair growth and even loss, that is alopecia.
The lack of vitamins and minerals also leads to hair problems. Zinc, silicon, iron, copper – all of these components are important for good hair growth. When long term hair problems, it is best to contact a trichologist.
The correct use of hair accessories
Accessories can negatively affect hair structure. One of the bad habits – bad to comb the hair to tighten them in a harness or tail, chaotically linking, and locked in that position. This leads to the fact that the hair begins to break and split. Hair clips or rubber bands, springs is the best out of the situation. It is important not to over-tighten the hair.