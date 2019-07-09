5 tips from doctors for cores in the heat
In the heat due to thickening of the blood increases the risk of blood clots, and heart attacks and strokes.
The summer heat is a serious test for the cardiovascular system. Cardiologists warn that the heat and high temperature can provoke adverse changes in the condition of the vessels contribute to thrombus, spasm, fall or growth (in hypertensive patients) blood pressure — as a result, the development of heart attack and cerebrovascular disorders.
Experts have a few tips that can help to avoid cardiovascular accidents, first of all cores.
Drink water moderately. Summer water consumption increases dramatically. But, as noted by the physician Anton razgulyaev, by increasing the amount of fluid in the body increases the load on blood vessels and heart muscle. The expert stressed that the cores should consult with your cardiologist about drinking water in summer.
“In the heat of people with heart failure is only half a liter-a liter of water per day, provided that they are taking diuretics,” explained razgulyaev.
To protect against temperature changes. Output from cool apartment in the hottest street threatens body temperature, which can cause people with heart problems vasospasm. According to doctors, planning the exit to the street, better off in the room the air conditioner – it will help the body to more easily adapt to the temperature contrast.
To take a warm shower. The reception is warm and not a cool shower also protects the core from dangerous summer temperature changes associated with the risk of vascular spasm, angina, heart attack.
To follow the diet. In the summer, according to the doctor Anton Razgulyaeva, in a “heart” diet binding fiber. Therefore, in human nutrition with cardiovascular diseases the most part should consist of fruits, vegetables, greens, but it also needs to be dairy products, fish and seafood. In the absence of fish the doctor advised me to take vitamin D.
“In addition, more rest in the summer, do not walk in the sun, do not sunbathe for a long time on the beach and don’t carry heavy bags,” said, in addition specialist.