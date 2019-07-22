5 types of drugs for cardiac patients, which can harm other organs
These drugs are used for suppression of disorders in the cardiovascular system, but its side effects, they can worsen the condition of other organs and harming the functions of the body.
Acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin). Its reception is prescribed to patients for the prevention of thrombosis. For example, long-term use of this medicine provides rehabilitation for patients that passes through the installation operations-expanding artery stents.
However, acetylsalicylic acid can be damaging to mucous membranes and is able to bring the person before the development of erosive processes in the stomach and intestines. One of the most dangerous side effects of aspirin scientists call it the ability to cause internal bleeding — most often in the stomach, but in rare cases, and in the brain that can cause stroke.
Diuretics (diuretics). These medications are often prescribed to patients with heart failure who are well familiar with the problem of edema in the legs. Fluid retention in the tissues is an additional burden on the cardiovascular system, whereas diuretics, bringing it, reduce it.
But at the same time, experts note that diuretics are deprived of blood electrolytes, it may cause lightheadedness, weakness, dizziness. In addition, when you receive these funds, some patients complain of heart pain.
The glycosides. They are prescribed usually for arrhythmia. When taking glycosides is extremely important to comply with the prescribed dosage and dosage regimen of the drug. If you ignore these items, you can get in more trouble with the heart, until it stops — glycosides have the potential to adversely affect heart rate and conduction of cardiac impulses.
Beta-blockers. Usually medicines of this type discharged patients who survived a heart attack, and in cases, when diagnosed arrhythmia, angina, hypertension, ischemia. In this group of drugs are the so-called non-selective beta-blockers, which act directly on the entire body. Their intake can harm the possible exacerbations of asthma or obstructive bronchitis and hypoglycemia, as well as the violation of potency, the development of depression.
Nitroglycerin. Often this drug is recommended in ischemic heart disease, but as side effects of its use the person may experience quite severe headaches and sudden drop in blood pressure.