5 U.S. airlines that may deny boarding because of lack of space
According to a new study Upgraded Points, which used data of the U.S. Department of transportation to explore internally the cracks in the boarding committed by U.S. airlines from 2018 to 2019 because of the huge number of flights. This writes Fox Business.
In the framework of the study highlighted the top 5 U.S. airlines, which may refuse to Board the plane.
1. Frontier Airlines
The number of passengers that were denied boarding: 1219
The total number of passengers: 19 million
The number of failures per 100,000 passengers: 6,28
2. Spirit Airlines
The number of passengers that were denied boarding: 1,529
The total number of passengers: 27 million
The number of failures per 100,000 passengers: 5,57.
3. Alaska Airlines
The number of passengers that were denied boarding: 743
The total number of passengers: 32 million
The number of failures per 100,000 passengers: 2,3
4. PSA Airlines
The number of passengers that were denied boarding: 309
The total number of passengers: 13 million
The number of failures per 100,000 passengers: 2,29
5. American Airlines
The number of passengers that were denied boarding: 2614
The total number of passengers: 133 million
The number of failures per 100,000 passengers: 1,95
Frontier and Spirit ranked first in the probability of cancellation, they do it twice as often than the other three carrier. But “there are significant differences in your chances to get on a plane depending on what airline you are booking a trip,” — said the researcher.
For example, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines had a large number of passengers who were denied boarding, but a low percentage of failures due to the large number of passengers.
The data show that the total number of failures decreases, a decrease from 4.38 passenger per 100 000 in 2016 to all passenger of 2.09 per 100,000 in 2017.