5 U.S. cities with the unique inexpensive dishes for gourmets
There is a common misconception that it’s impossible to enjoy unique, delicious food without spending a fortune. Of course, many foodies from time to time indulge in prohibitively expensive dishes, but this does not mean that it is difficult to enjoy a fantastic meal on a budget. This writes Only in Your State.
1. Tucson, AZ
Underrated this desert town is a perfect place to enjoy a variety of delicious dishes. Try chimichangas or do you enjoy traditional dishes which distinguish this region from generation to generation, you will be delighted. Go to Poco&Mom’s for incredible Mexican food, eat hot dogs in Sonora-style restaurant, El Güero Canelo, or enjoy the Indian food available in the buffet Govinda Natural Food.
2. Detroit, Mi
Detroit is the victim of negative media coverage because of his financial and social struggles for many years. Don’t let this false representation to deceive you: “Motor city”-is the perfect place where you can eat delicious and affordable meals. Here you can try everything from the famous hot dogs and ending with authentic Mexican food in the area. If you are hungry, you certainly have come to the right place.
3. Cincinnati, Oh
Like Detroit, Cincinnati offers the charm of the Midwest along with a wide selection of delicious dishes. Visit the Over-the-Rhine, a district where there are many restaurants. Of course, no trip to Cincinnati is not complete without a meal at Skyline Chili, serving the iconic dish that may not be representative of Chile, to which you are accustomed.
4. Portland, Oregon
Portland is known for its unusual atmosphere, and this feeling of adventure definitely applies to the world of food. Regardless of, whether you eat the donut from Voodoo Donut, or just enjoy brunch with loved ones, your taste buds and your wallet will be happy.
5. Los Angeles, CA
It is difficult to imagine that Los Angeles was part of any available list of options, but food is an exception. The abundance of options around the area makes Los Angeles memorable place for gourmets of all types, regardless of whether you’re looking for a diner in the wall or Taco truck. Stand in line for a hot dog from Pink’s, get acquainted with hundreds of unique food trucks or go on a so-called “Sushi row” along Ventura Boulevard. Whatever you are craving, you will definitely find it in this one-of-a-kind American city.
